Modern Pilgrims: Today's immigrants seeking freedom and opportunity face and overcome many challenges in pursuit of a new life in a new land

Next year will be the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival in Plymouth and the first settlement in New England.
It’s also the anniversary of the signing of the Mayflower Compact, the first document of self-governance, a system without kings, in what was then known as The New World.
The Pilgrims arrived aboard the ship Mayflower. There were 102 passengers and 30 crew. The voyage lasted 66 days.
Forty-one of the passengers were known as “saints.” They were religious separatists fleeing tyranny imposed by the Church of England headed up by the king.
The rest were “hired men, paid servants, or ‘strangers,’” people who were not fleeing religious persecution but simply who wanted to make a new life in a new land despite the risks.
At first the saints had fled to the Netherlands, but decided America, despite the great unknowns and the great risks, was a place where they could live in peace and worship as they pleased.
The Mayflower left England on Sept. 6, 1620 and arrived Nov. 11 at what is now known as Provincetown.
The voyage was not easy.
Seasickness tormented many and storms threatened them all.
At times the crew had to furl the sails and submit to the fury of the sea for the safety of the ship. They had to let the wind blow them where it would.
One man died on the way and a child was born.
They had intended to land in what was then known as northern Virginia near the mouth of the Hudson River.
They turned south, but another storm hit so they decided to stay put.
After scouting sites, they settled on the west side of Cape Cod Bay and called their village Plymouth.
The first winter was brutal. Fifty-five of the 102 passengers died.
Half the crew died, too. At one point, only six or seven people remained healthy enough to care for the sick.
But by the fall of 1621, the survivors had built houses and harvested crops.
English-speaking natives Samoset and Squanto appeared in the spring and taught them how to grow corn, fish and hunt.
Squanto had been captured by earlier explorers to be sold into slavery in Spain, but had escaped to England and eventually made his way back to his old world.
And in the fall, the Pilgrims, saints and strangers alike, gave thanks, with their native American friends, with a three-day feast.
They had achieved new lives and freedom, which had come at a great price.
Now, 400 years later, the flow of Pilgrims has not stopped.
Like those before them they come for different reasons and from different lands, but one thing is a constant: They are all seeking better lives and freedom and they all faced challenges and took risks.
Heidi L. Perdomo
One of the new Pilgrims is Heidi L. Perdomo from Guatemala.
She’s 39 and first came to America in 1998. She is one of five daughters of a single mom.
Conditions in Guatemala weren’t good for raising a family, Perdomo said.
“For my mom, it was really hard,” Perdomo, an Attleboro resident, said. “There weren’t any jobs and it was dangerous. There was a lot of crime and we didn’t feel safe.”
Her uncle, Raul Perdomo, preceded her to America and when she got the chance to come she took it, even though, like the Pilgrims before her, there were great unknowns and great risks.
But the chance for something better could not be ignored.
Perdomo was 18 when she arrived and she did not speak any English.
It was hard for her.
She found herself in Attleboro High, but the language barrier was too much and she dropped out.
Perdomo eventually found herself in a program called Even Start, which helped her learn English.
Today she speaks very well and has worked at Bottomley & Robbins, a metal stamping company on Union Street, for 15 years and is raising two sons on her own.
She’s found that better life and she’s grateful for it.
“The first thing you see when you walk into my home is a sign that says ‘God Bless America,’” Perdomo said.
“I am so blessed,” she said. “I love my job. I feel like (my co-workers) are my second family. They are very nice people and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”
Her older son, Ronaldo Salguero, 19, is a graduate of Attleboro High School and is a student at New England Institute of Technology.
Her younger son, Gerardo Salguero, 16, is a junior at Attleboro High.
“They are my life,” Perdomo said of her sons.
She told them they must get an education, because their lives and their futures depend on it.
Like many immigrants who come to Attleboro, she found herself at The Literacy Center on North Main Street, where she works to improve her English. On the night she was interviewed for this story, she was attending a computer class.
The Literacy Center is where she got into a program that will soon lead to her becoming a U.S. citizen.
She’s applied for citizenship and is waiting for her interview and the civics test.
A quick question from a reporter showed she was ready.
George Washington was the first president.
There are 100 facts applicants need to know and they are asked up to 10 questions, out of which they must get at least six right.
Perdomo is excited about the future.
Her next goal is to go back to school and finish what she started 20 years ago at AHS.
“I want to get my GED,” she said.
After that, who knows. She may go the NETI, Perdomo said.
Meanwhile, Thanksgiving is a holiday which she, like all Americans, enjoys with her family.
Her mother and her sisters and their families all come together.
They have turkey with all the fixings. Her mom adds some Guatemalan dishes.
Perdomo has gone back to Guatemala for visits, but does not want to stay.
She’s thankful to be in America.
“When I get back (to America) I say thank God I’m home,” Perdomo said. “I love this country. They gave me beautiful things in my life, my boys and an opportunity to work. Here I feel safe, I can do what I want. It’s a better situation. It’s a better situation for every single immigrant to live in the U.S.”
Mai Lam
Thanksgiving is a special holiday for Mai Lam, too, even though she often finds herself working in one of the three retail jobs she holds at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
But there’s a bigger holiday for her, a personal one. It’s a day she will never forget, she said.
That day is Oct. 22, 2011. It was the day she arrived in New York City from Vietnam, alone and with nary a word of English at her command.
Lam, now 55, spoke Vietnamese and Cantonese, but no English. She was the seventh child of a couple originally from Hong Kong. Her mom died when she was 7.
New York was a big, busy and frightening place, but it was where she wanted to be.
“That was my lucky day,” she said after taking time out from a class at The Literacy Center to tell her story of coming to America.
Her brother preceded her and gave her some advice.
“I didn’t speak any English,” Lam said. “But (my brother said), ‘Don’t be afraid, if you need help, look for a police officer.’”
Lam said she had to call her brother when she arrived, but didn’t know how to use a pay phone.
“I used hand signals to communicate with an officer and she gave me her phone,” Lam said.
After that, she was on her way.
“I’m very grateful for everybody,” Lam said.
But making a phone call in America was a small problem in comparison to those she had endured and overcome in her homeland.
She and her family lived in South Vietnam, a land eviscerated by war with North Vietnam for more than a decade. And when the north overcame the south in 1975, she and her family were outcasts under the new Communist regime.
Her father had been a police officer and the family was rounded up in the dead of night with many others considered enemies of the state and sent to a “re-education camp” on an island.
Lam, who was about 11 at the time, said the family was there for a long time. She said her education ended when the Communists took over.
“It was a very bad time for the family,” she said.
Sometime around 1977, when she was 13, she became one of “the boat people.”
Tens of thousands of desperate South Vietnamese refugees took to the sea in almost anything that floated to escape the deadly oppression of the Communists.
The boats were crowded, unsanitary and not seaworthy.
The hope of the boat people was to find a new country that would take them, but few would and many refugees died in their quest for safety and freedom.
Lam said there were as many as a thousand refugees on her boat.
“When someone died, the captain would ring a bell to let others know someone died,” she said. “They would put them in the sea.”
The tears come when she talks about that time.
“It was very difficult for me,” she said. “That’s why I say Oct. 22 was my lucky day.”
The boat people had no where to go and she and the other survivors had no choice but to return to Vietnam where they had to scrape by on the edge of an oppressive society and live in fear.
Life was hard.
It was illegal for anyone to hire her, but some did because they could take advantage of her by paying less than half of what “legitimate” workers were paid.
She worked that way as an assembler in a toy factory.
“We worked and worked and worked,” she said.
But she made herself valuable.
“I would do what others couldn’t.”
And Lam was grateful for the pay, even if paltry.
“When they hired me I was very happy because I needed to provide for my family,” she said.
Lam struggled, but survived. She became a mom to two boys.
Now they are young men.
Dan Tuong, the eldest, is 33 and still living in Vietnam.
Her youngest, Phong Tuong, is 21 and a student at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, well on his way to achieving his own American dream.
She longs for the day Dan will join her in America.
That could still be six or seven years away under current immigration laws.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “But I’m very happy because I’m doing something for both my sons’ futures.”
But Dan’s day will come and Lam is patient and persistent.
“It’s worth it,” she said of the wait.
Since Lam made it to America, she’s been a whirlwind of achievement.
She’s learned English and is employed at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets stores Tory Burch, Janie and Jack and Tommy Hilfiger.
Lam said she’s often called to translate for other immigrants who come into the store.
And she likes to work, often putting in 50 or more hours a week.
“I love to work and I work hard,” Lam said.
She uses work to advance other skills.
“I can practice more English,” she said.
Lam has gotten her driver’s license, but most important of all, she’s become an American citizen.
Lam, who goes to Vietnam once a year to visit her son, no longer needs to fear the tyrannous regime that took over her country. She’s a U.S. citizen.
She said others who left Vietnam won’t ever go back because they remain fearful of what could happen to them.
Next on her list of goals is getting her GED, she said.
Lam and her family members who are here celebrate Thanksgiving the same as all other Americans.
And like other Americans, the day is a good one because it “gets the family together,” she said.
Turkey is on the menu as it was 400 years ago. She favors turkey legs and loves corn and mashed potatoes.
And she’s heard the Pilgrims’ story.
Lam may not think of herself as one, but she and Perdomo are pilgrims.
They are here today because they were motivated by the same yearnings that motivated others 400 years ago, yearnings rooted in every human heart: To be safe, to be independent, to be free.
Here, they are all three.
Lam is always thankful, especially to The Literacy Center.
“They show me everything,” she said.
“I very thankful,” Lam said. “It’s not easy to come to America.”
