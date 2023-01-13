ATTLEBORO — A 38-year-old mother and three others were arraigned Friday on drug peddling charges related to the seizure of assorted alleged narcotics from a Kendall Avenue apartment.
Nicole M. O’Donnell of 18 Kendall Ave., was arrested Thursday morning after police waited for her to send off her 7-year-old autistic daughter on the school bus, authorities said.
Following a bail hearing in Attleboro District Court Friday, O’Donnell was ordered held without bail after Judge Edmund Mathers revoked her bail on an unrelated case.
Police notified the state Department of Children and Families after they found alleged narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine and suboxone, in the apartment, according to a police report.
Also arrested were Jorge Carrasquillo, 39, of 145 North Main St., Attleboro; Desaray Summerville, 37, of 110 Knight Ave., Attleboro; and Bruce Toombs, 31, whose lawyer said he was homeless.
However, police say they received a tip that O’Donnell was renting an apartment but was allowing the others to stay there. The tipster also said drugs were being sold from the apartment.
All the defendants pleaded innocent to possession with intent to distribute narcotics. They said through their lawyers that they were not responsible for the drugs found inside the apartment.
Detectives initially went to apartment house to arrest O’Donnell on a warrant for allegedly selling a North Attleboro man suboxone in November.
But they ended up getting a search warrant after she went inside the house. O’Donnell and the three others were arrested after police entered the house.
Police say they seized 11 grams of suspected fentanyl and 12 grams of alleged cocaine. They also say they recovered suspected amphetamine, 161 suboxone strips and over 100 prescriptions pills.
O’Donnell’s lawyer said she denies selling the North Attleboro man any drugs. He also said the drugs in the apartment house were found on the floor where the other defendants were and not on O’Donnell.
A fourth individual, Sydney J. Dahmani, 23, of 35 Mulberry St., was arrested outside in the area of the apartment on outstanding default warrants and unlawful possession of brass knuckles.
Dahmani, who faces a pending manslaughter charge related to the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Norton woman, was ordered held without bail after the judge revoked her bail.
Toombs was ordered held without bail after his bail on an unrelated case in Taunton District Court was revoked.
Carrasquillo was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail.
The cases were continued to next month.
