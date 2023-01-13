Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A 38-year-old mother and three others were arraigned Friday on drug peddling charges related to the seizure of assorted alleged narcotics from a Kendall Avenue apartment.

Nicole M. O’Donnell of 18 Kendall Ave., was arrested Thursday morning after police waited for her to send off her 7-year-old autistic daughter on the school bus, authorities said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.