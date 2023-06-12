ATTLEBORO — Last year at this time, the lot on Pike Avenue was dusty and bee-infested.
Today, there’s a beautiful two-story home with a lawn in front, a lawn in back and a deck. And no bees.
The lot size is 23,879 square feet and the house is 1,440 square feet. There are three bedrooms and a big kitchen, living and dining area. And in a June 20 ceremony, the keys will be turned over to Malkis Amaya, 35, who was one of three people who qualified out of 28 that applied for the home from Old Colony Habitat for Humanity.
Her name was picked out of a tumbler that was spun at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, said Kim Thomas, CEO for Old Colony Habitat.
Amaya and her two children, Veronica Amaya, 16, and Alan Escobar, 8, will move in on June 21 — and they couldn’t be happier.
Each child will have their own bedroom and the master bedroom will be for Malkis. And the family has a dog named Yogy who will be moving in as well. They’ll be coming from a cramped two-bedroom apartment in North Attleboro.
“I was very lucky and blessed,” Amaya said. “I couldn’t believe it when they called me. I got very emotional.”
The single mom, who is originally from El Salvador and came to this country when she was 10, said she always thought a house was out of her reach.
“Loans are very expensive, especially for a single mom,” she said.
The home was built by Habitat for Humanity over the last year and cost $300,000.
Many local businesses donated to the project. Bristol County Savings Bank was the lead sponsor.
Amaya has an interest-free mortgage and will be paying about $1,000 a month, which includes real estate taxes.
So far she’s put in about 130 hours of “sweat equity” on the home and has another 120 hours to go.
“Sweat equity,” or working on the home, is one of the requirements that come along with ownership.
She can fulfill the other 120 hours at a home Habitat is building in Norton or by volunteering at a shop called Restore in South Attleboro.
Amaya cleans laboratories at Thermo Fisher Science for a company called Janitronics Building Services.
Her daughter has a part-time job and buys her own clothes and pays for her cellphone, which helps with family finances Amaya said.
Amaya qualified because her credit was good, she made enough money and she had a need for the home, Thomas said.
Veronica Amaya said she’s excited to move in because it will make “home life more stable.”
She will continue going to North Attleboro High School while Alan will attend Willett Elementary.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
