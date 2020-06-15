ATTLEBORO
To most people, milkweed is what its name says it is, a weed.
It gets pulled up and thrown out.
But to monarch butterflies, it’s their life source.
Without it they can’t survive.
And without monarch butterflies, a well-balanced ecosystem upon which we all depend is endangered.
They are a crucial link in the system, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
“Monarchs and other pollinators are part of a natural food web and ecosystem,” NWF says on its website. “Providing enough habitat, like milkweed for monarchs, is essential in maintaining a balanced food web within the ecosystems that are critical in sustaining us.”
NWF also says the number of monarch butterflies have decreased by 90 percent since the 1990s.
Intense agriculture, urban development, pesticides, herbicides and a changing climate are responsible for the pending destruction of the species, according to the NWF, which encourages people to help save the butterflies.
As a result, caring people like Heather Mach of Attleboro grow monarch butterfly gardens comprised of milkweed to support the birth of new monarchs and wildflowers that support adult monarchs.
When the butterflies start out as caterpillars, they feed on the milkweed. Later, as adults, they feed on the nectar in various flower species.
The importance and strength of these colorful, fluttering insects, which migrate thousand of miles every year, is much greater than their diminutive appearance makes it seem, Mach said.
“Monarchs are pollinators and without pollinators we can’t grow food,” she said.
She has a monarch garden of her own at home and now she has one in Highland Park off Mechanic Street, Mayor Paul Heroux authorized the project and took the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge from the NWF.
Heroux said he endorsed the project because it’s “consistent with the use of Highland Park” and “makes for a more pleasant” park, not to mention its environmental importance, which may escape the attention of many.
“In this job sometimes we take on seemingly little issues like this and other times it’s much bigger issues,” the mayor said in an email. “In this case, this seemingly little issue is actually a bit of a bigger issue.”
The NWF’s mayor’s pledge commits a community “to create habitat for the monarch butterfly and pollinators, and to educate citizens about how they can make a difference at home and in their community.”
The garden, shaped like butterfly wings, is about 300 square feet and is planted with the milkweed and wildflowers monarchs need.
Mach said she hopes to use it as a tool to educate people on the importance of the monarch and to inspire others to help restore the population.
She’s working with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Massachusetts, who will earn merit badges through the project.
“We want to make sure there’s an educational component to it,” she said, “and that it’s not just something that people say looks nice.”
