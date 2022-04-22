ATTLEBORO — The city will again celebrate Organ Donation Month on Monday with a ceremony and a flag raising at City Hall.
Mayor Paul Heroux, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and City Council President Jay DiLisio are expected to attend along with donors and organ recipients who will share their stories. The event starts at 11 a.m.
Over 1,200 lives were saved in New England during 2021 thanks to organ donations, and thousands more lives were enhanced through the gift of tissue donations, according to New England Donor Services.
Over 106,000 patients are on the U.S. transplant wait list, NEDS added.
Area residents are urged to register as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing their driver’s license, Real ID or ID.
You can also go to mass.gov/organdonor to register to be a donor and to see state Department of Health donor information.