PLAINVILLE -- The deadline is nearing for candidates to take out and submit nomination papers in order to qualify for the April 3 annual town election.
Signed papers are due Monday and town hall will be closed on Friday.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson is not running again in the April 3 annual town election, deciding to retire after 15 years in the post.
Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush has returned nomination papers to replace Robertson. Bush has been the assistant since 2020.
Three residents are interested in being elected to a three-year seat on the select board: board Chairman Stanley Widak, Christopher Desprez and Maggie Clarke. Desprez hasn't returned his candidacy papers.
The deadline is Monday to take out and return papers, and town hall is closed Friday.
Widak, a longtime planning board member, has been on the select board since 2019, having filled a one-year unexpired term and been elected in 2020 to a full term.
Clarke has served on several local boards: school committee from 2015 to 2018, Redevelopment Authority in 2022, permanent building committee from 2015 to 2023, school regionalization committee in 2021, and master plan committee in 2022.
She is also a familiar face at town hall, having worked in the board of health, building, planning and conservation commission offices but now works in Taunton.
Desprez, who Widak narrowly defeated for selectman three years ago, served on the zoning board from 2012 to 2016, finance committee from 2020 to 2021, and since 2021 has been on the planning board.
Two residents intend to run for a three-year term on the King Philip Regional School Committee: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez have returned papers for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Robert Davis, who has only taken out and returned papers for another term on the board of health he also sits on.
School committee member Jennifer Lynn Maloney-Plante, assessor Shannon MacKenzie, and library trustee Paula LaMontagne-Mealy have returned papers for three-year terms for their respective offices.
Park commissioner Jason Morneau has taken out papers for another term but has yet to return them.
No one has pulled papers for a five-year redevelopment authority seat held by William Nineve.
Nomination papers need to be returned by Monday with signatures of 42 registered voters.
There is a voter registration session being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 at town hall.
