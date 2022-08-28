You shouldn’t put it in the mail but you can still drop off an application for a mailed ballot for the Sept. 6 state primary election. The deadline is Monday.
Elections and town clerks’ offices must receive the applications by Monday to have enough time to process and mail the ballots for the election.
The Secretary of the Commonwealth mailed out Vote by Mail Application postcards to all registered voters.
You may submit an alternative signed and dated request to vote by mail.
For mail-in balloting, unenrolled voters must select a primary ballot type (Democrat or Republican).
Visit municipal websites for more information on how to obtain an application.
When you receive your ballot, voters are asked to follow the vote by mail instructions, including signing your ballot envelope before returning it.
Ballots may be mailed back using a prepaid return envelope or they may be returned in person to town and city halls. Most have secure drop boxes outside of the buildings.
A new state election reform bill makes mail-in voting permanent in all elections, and excuses such as being out of town election day are no longer needed.
If you don’t want to vote by mail or in-person election day, a third option is to vote early in-person.
Communities started in-person voting Saturday and it continues this week.
Visit your municipal website for information on times and locations.
Unfortunately, Saturday was the deadline to register to vote in the primary.
For questions, contact your local elections or town clerk’s office.