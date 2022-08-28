Early Voting North Attleboro
Buy Now

Early voting was held in the foyer of North Attleboro’s town hall in October 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/

You shouldn’t put it in the mail but you can still drop off an application for a mailed ballot for the Sept. 6 state primary election. The deadline is Monday.

Elections and town clerks’ offices must receive the applications by Monday to have enough time to process and mail the ballots for the election.