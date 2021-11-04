NORTON — A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a local couple who have lost two young children to the same disease.
In 2018, Jeremy and Jamie Derosier’s 16-month-old son Bryce died due to mitochondrial disease, and last month their 6-year-old daughter Aubriella, known as “Aubs,” also succumbed to the illness.
Aubriella’s aunt and godmother, Danielle Slavin of Foxboro, has launched a GoFundMe page on behalf of her sister Jamie.
“If there has ever been a family who needs our prayers and support more it’s Jamie, Jeremy and Aubriella as well as their extended family ... Never have they needed friends, family and community more than now,” Slavin said.
“Aubriella lost her fight to mitochondrial on October 8th,” Slavin said. “She was and will always be my forever best friend. She is a hero and inspiration.”
The two Derosier children spent numerous hours in and out of hospitals and doctor’s offices, and Jamie Derosier was often on the phone with insurance company representatives, fighting to get costly medications covered, Slavin said.
Mitochondrial diseases are long-term, genetic, often inherited disorders that occur when mitochondria fail to produce enough energy for the body to function properly. One in 5,000 individuals has such a disease.
Jeremy Derosier is a Taunton police officer.
So far, 341 donors have contributed nearly $35,000 to support the Derosiers and honor Aubriella’s memory. The goal is to raise $50,000.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/jnf/aubsessed-all-heart-support-her-fight.
