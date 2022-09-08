Dartmouth house of Correction

ATTLEBORO -- A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the family pay funeral expenses for the 35-year-old city man who died over the weekend after being taken to a New Bedford hospital from the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth.

Jason Michaels, 35, who had lived on Holman Street in Attleboro, was the father of two young sons.