ATTLEBORO -- A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the family pay funeral expenses for the 35-year-old city man who died over the weekend after being taken to a New Bedford hospital from the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth.
Jason Michaels, 35, who had lived on Holman Street in Attleboro, was the father of two young sons.
"Jason was a devoted father of two young sons that were his world," sister Jessica Michaels said. "My brother was a one of a kind individual who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it."
Besides his younger sister, Michaels also leaves his mother, three brothers and another sister "who loved and admired his thirst for life," Jessica Michaels said.
Thalia Roman, who lives on Holman Street and has been a friend of Jason Michaels, said her sister Thaina Roman dated Michaels for almost seven years.
"My sister says Jason was a good man, who deserved more from life than what he was dealt," Roman said.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family cover funeral costs.
"Because his loss was so sudden we are financially unable to provide the burial services he so rightly deserves," Jessica Michaels said. "Any financial donations that can be given at this time of assistance in his burial would be greatly appreciated."
Friends and family are helping with the fundraising.
"Hopefully we can get more donations towards the funeral expenses. The family is really in need," Roman said.
Michaels died Sunday night at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford.
A preliminary investigation has revealed Michaels appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, said Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
"Correctional officers were called to his cell by a fellow inmate who was screaming for help," Miliote said. "Correctional officers found the deceased unresponsive and seizing on the floor of his cell. They immediately rendered aid and transported him to the hospital, where he later died."
The death is under investigation and the district attorney's office is also awaiting autopsy/toxicology results from the medical examiner.