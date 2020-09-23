ATTLEBORO — Students at Hyman Fine and Hill Roberts elementary schools will have to wait another year or so before their 45-year-old gym floors are replaced.
Concerned about Attleboro’s financial stability, city councilors rejected a loan authorization request from Mayor Paul Heroux for $526,000 to replace the rubber floors, known as “mondo” floors, with wooden ones.
The rejection came on an 8-2 vote Tuesday night.
Capital improvements committee chairman Richard Conti and vice chairman Ty Waterman voted in favor.
The third committee member, Laura Dolan, was opposed. Councilor Kate Jackson was absent.
School officials originally planned to replace the old rubber floors, which Conti described as “worn out,” with new rubber floors at a combined cost of $360,000.
However, Conti said the rubber floors only have a 10-year warranty while wood has a 60-year life expectancy.
“If we’re going to spend that amount of money, we’d rather see wood,” he said, speaking for himself and Waterman.
All councilors are in favor of the project, but the eight voting against said it’s not the right time to borrow due to the uncertain status of city finances because of the coronavirus. The pandemic has had a negative impact on tax receipts at the state level resulting in a $2 million cut in state aid to the city this year.
Finance committee chairman Jay DiLisio was among those against the move.
“I’m not sure now is the time,” he said. “I think we should hold off and revisit it in January or February.”
He said if the situation is clearer by then, the city could move forward and get the floors installed in the summer of 2021 in time for the next school year.
Councilor Peter Blais also voiced opposition.
“I can’t see spending that kind of money now without knowing the financial status of the city,” he said.
And he said the city should pay cash for the new floors because of its $8.2 million surplus, also known as “free cash,” that was certified by the state last week.
“I don’t think we should be going out to borrow with that amount of free cash sitting there,” he said.
Meanwhile, Conti said a delay in replacing the floors will increase the cost.
“The cost to replace the floors in future years will be much, much more,” he said.
Heroux is hoping to hold on to as much of the surplus as possible through this fiscal year, which began on July 1, and into FY 2022 because of expected tax revenue shortfalls at the state level in the billions of dollars and possible local shortfalls as well.
The floors at each of the schools have been on the city’s capital improvements list for years and the need to replace them has been categorized as “urgent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.