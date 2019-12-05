A dispute between the Senate and the House over a supplemental budget is holding up the closing of the financial books from the past fiscal year and funding for some local projects.
Most notably, the Senate version of the budget has $195,000 inserted by state Sen. Paul Feeney for a new women’s shelter for the local agency known as New Hope.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the money is not in the House version of the supplemental budget so he does not yet know if it will be included in the final version to be agreed upon by a conference committee.
Until the final version of the supplemental budget is approved by both chambers, the money cannot be forwarded to New Hope.
The conference committee consisting of both House and Senate members has not completed its work even though the fiscal year ended June 30.
Feeney and others said they are unsure what the hold up is because conference committees work in private.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said the only disagreement between the two chambers that he has heard of involved whether to tie business deductions on taxes to the federal tax code.
He said he does not know of any great spending disagreements.
The supplemental budget, which is supposed to balance accounts from the previous fiscal year, is so late this year that state Comptroller Andrew Maylor has said he may be forced to close the books with some accounts in deficit.
“I must underscore that because closing the books without closeout appropriations legislation is unprecedented in the recent history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the full downstream consequences of leaving state accounts in deficiency are unclear,” Maylor wrote in a letter to legislative leaders.
Feeney said New Hope needs a new shelter and the $195,000 would come close to paying for the entire project.
