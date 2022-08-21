ATTLEBORO — The first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts was diagnosed on May 18. In the three months since, the state has piled up another 242 for a total of 243 cases.
Out of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, eight responded to an inquiry about the prevalence of the disease.
None of those communities, Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth reported any cases.
Norfolk and Wrentham did not respond.
According to a report in The Boston Globe, the state’s Congressional delegation, including both U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, is urging Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a public health emergency in response to the monkeypox virus, but Baker’s office said a declaration would have no practical impact on the state’s response as it looks to maximize federal resources, including vaccines doses, to control the spread.
A Sun Chronicle request to the state’s Department of Public Health for a list of all communities which have reported cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts had not been supplied as of Saturday.
Meanwhile, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, has yet to see a case.
But spokesperson Eleni Kontogli said officials are keeping a close watch.
“We are monitoring the situation closely,” she said.
The total number of cases in New England is 374 with Massachusetts recording the most at 243.
Connecticut is second at 73.
Rhode Island had 37, New Hampshire 16, Maine 3 and Vermont 2.
Nationwide, there have been 14,115 cases with New York recording the most with 2,744. California has the second highest rate, at 2,663.
The most cases recorded in one day came on Aug. 8 when 754 cases were diagnosed nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some health officials are raising concerns about a potential outbreak of the disease among college students when they return to campus in the fall.
Since students live in close proximity to other, eat at the same places and engage in sexual relations, which according to the CDC, seems to be responsible for much of the spread so far, there is concern.
At Bridgewater State University officials are on guard.
Spokesperson Eva Gaffney said preliminary preparations are under way to combat the disease if it arrives at BSU.
“The Wellness Center has begun discussions about proper precautions and has conducted situational ‘awareness and readiness meetings’ with departments that are most likely to be impacted by monkeypox,” she said in emailed comments.
“The first communication on the issue by Dr. Chris Frazer, executive director of The Wellness Center, has been sent to Facilities Management, which is responsible for cleaning and maintaining the campus. The communication provided relevant information on monkeypox cleaning and disinfecting. Other communications to the campus community will be sent later this month, prior to the start of classes.”
Officials at Wheaton College in Norton are also on alert.
“We are monitoring local, regional and national public health information and have developed plans to identify, manage and monitor cases should they occur on campus,” Sandy Coleman, director of communications, said in a flyer concerning preparations.
The college has issued an online flyer that will help students and others understand what monkeypox is, how it is spread and how it affects a person.
Topics include symptoms, the contagiousness of the disease, ways to reduce risk of contracting the disease and what to do if infected.
Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Public Health has published advice for colleges and universities.
“Advice for colleges and universities is consistent with the CDC’s recommendations and includes: individuals who have new onset rash illness should seek medical care.”
The CDC also recommends that “healthcare providers should be alert for the possibility of monkeypox virus infection in those individuals when they present for care; and individuals with monkeypox should isolate until all lesions have scabbed over, those scabs have fallen off and new skin has formed.”
According to the CDC monkey pox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder. And unlike smallpox, monkeypox is rarely fatal.
“People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth,” according to information on the CDC website.
“The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing … and can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.”
Other symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache and respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat, nasal congestion or a cough.
The illness typically lasts from two to four weeks.
Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including, direct contact with monkey pox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkey pox; touching objects, fabrics including clothing, bedding, or towels, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
Contact with respiratory secretions will also spread the disease.
Sexual contact is currently the most common method of transmission, according to the CDC.
“Currently, gay and bisexual men … continue to make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date,” a statement on the CDC website said. “However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ+ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. While many of the identified cases are within networks of self-identified gay and bisexual men, other men who have sex with men, and transgender individuals who have sex with men, people of any sexual orientation or gender identity can become infected and spread monkeypox.”
According to the CDC:
“Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.
Despite being named “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown.
However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) might harbor the virus and infect people.
The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.
Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries.
Previously, almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals.
These cases occurred on multiple continents.”