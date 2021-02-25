MANSFIELD — A private school in town is going forward with plans to relocate after years of effort.
The Hands-On Montessori School on Creeden Street, which educates a few dozen young students from area communities, is planning to move to a property at 19 Knight Way.
Planning board members recently voted 5-0, with two members abstaining, in favor of a site plan for the project.
Several residents gave their input on the matter during a virtual public hearing, including some neighbors who had been fighting the plans for several years for various reasons.
For Emily Miller, head of the school, said the planning board decision was a huge sigh of relief.
“I founded Hands-On Montessori in 2003 and have been working toward the goal of building a new school building since 2007,” she said.
In 2016, Miller purchased the 13-acre property for which the site plan was approved. She gave a life estate to the former owner for her home and four acres, meaning the former owner can live out her life on the land.
“In response to the current pandemic, it has been necessary for all childcare programs and schools to provide more space for students and preferably, open-air classrooms,” Miller said. “The site plan that was approved will provide Hands-On Montessori School and its students with more available space and access to an appropriate outdoor learning environment.
“I hope to have this building ready as soon as possible, weather permitting. As part of a phased approach, I intend to build one other building that will serve as the main school at some point in the future.”
Once that building is complete, students will move from the smaller building into the main school and the first building that is designed to be a makerspace classroom will be used for that purpose, Miller added.
Makerspace classrooms provide hands-on, creative ways for students to experiment, explore, design and build as they engage in science and engineering.
Opponents had put up “No Montessori Here” signs in town.
Their concerns have had to do mainly with more traffic through their neighborhood. Knight Way is a short cul-de-sac near Balcom Street.
The case ended up in Land Court where Miller was eventually successful.
