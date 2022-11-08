ATTLEBORO — For years, a monument to the city’s first soldier to die in the Civil War stood at the center of a rotary at South Main and Mill streets, then known as Depot Square.
But it was moved around 1982 to a patch of land on The Sun Chronicle property near a sidewalk, barely noticeable behind a chain-link fence.
On Tuesday, in an effort to increase its visibility and pay respect to its namesake, William A. Streeter, city parks and forestry workers moved the monument about 20 yards east to city property on Mill Street.
“It’s sort of out of respect to put it in a better setting,” City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone said as she watched the workers lift the 4-foot high and 4½-foot long granite stone with a crane.
Streeter was 18 when he enlisted in the 7th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment in October of 1861, according to former city council president Frank Cook, who has researched the history of the monument.
Streeter re-enlisted in 1864 with the 24th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment as a corporal before being promoted to sergeant in Company H.
He was killed in action on Aug. 16, 1864, at the Battle of Deep Run in Virginia, part of the Petersburg campaign, according to Cook.
DeSimone said officials have worked for years, starting under former Mayor Kevin Dumas, to move the monument, also known as the William A. Streeter Post 145 G.A.R. Memorial Monument.
The monument was originally supposed to be dedicated on Memorial Day in 1948 but was postponed a week because of poor weather, according to Cook.
When it was located at the center of Depot Square, Cook said, it was the focal point of the city’s Memorial Day ceremonies.
The move from The Sun Chronicle property came after DeSimone, Cook, Mayor Paul Heroux, parks and forestry Superintendent Derek Corsi and Ben Quelle, the city’s director of veterans services, agreed to a plan.
DeSimone and Quelle said a formal monument rededication will be scheduled at a later date.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.