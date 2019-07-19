Moon memories: 50 years after humans first walked on the lunar surface, local residents recall their connections to the event and the role it played during a tumultuous time in history

When Apollo 11 astronauts walked on the moon 50 years ago, NASA fulfilled the challenge set by President John F. Kennedy during the Cold War and realized the dream of going to that heavenly body that began with the dawn of humans.
An estimated half a billion people around the world watched the fuzzy images on television of astronaut Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon and making the science fiction of Jules Verne — whose novel “From the Earth to the Moon” was published over 100 years earlier — a reality.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong said from the Sea of Tranquility, the barren gray surface of the moon named by astronomers in 1651.
When Armstrong and his crew of Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Mike Collins flew to the moon, they took some of Attleboro with them. In their personal preference kits, small bags meant to hold astronauts’ items of significance, were medallions minted by a jewelry manufacturing company known then as the Robbins Co.
There were 450 sterling silver medallions and three gold medallions in the astronauts’ kits. How many made it the surface of the moon is not known, Armstrong’s biographer, James Hansen, wrote in “First Man.”
The medallions, which were
commissioned by and purchased from the Robbins Co. by the astronauts, are valuable collectors items. Just this week, the gold coin Neil Armstrong took to the moon sold at auction for over $2 million.
“A lot of the medallions made it to the moon and back,” said Christopher Sweet, 61, son of Robert Henry Sweet, the former owner of the company.
Christopher Sweet, who also worked for the company, said the jewelry manufacturer produced the medallions for space missions from Apollo 7 to the present under the company’s current owners.
“It was a great, great thing growing up,” Sweet said, adding that he went with his father to watch the launching of all the Apollo moon shots, from Apollo 12 to Apollo 17, and Skylab, America’s first space station.
“It was just fantastic to see the Saturn V lift off and go to the moon,” Sweet said of the massive 363-foot-tall rocket. “They were just great memories and a big part of my life.”
Robbins was not the only local company associated with the Apollo program.
L.G. Balfour produced medallions commemorating Project Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo. NASA gave them to its employees and to employees of its contractors, according to Carelton Legg, director of the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum.
Workers from the Attleboro area at Texas Instruments produced various components for the lunar module, the spidery-looking, two-man spaceship astronauts flew in to land on the moon. TI also produced parts for the Saturn V booster.
There were area residents who worked for Raytheon who designed the lunar rover, an electricity-powered car astronauts used on Apollo missions 15, 16 and 17. Other residents worked on the spacecraft’s guidance systems.
They were among the 400,000 across the country who worked on various components that made it possible to go into space and to the moon before 1970. That goal was set by President Kennedy in a speech before Congress shortly after Americans made their first trip into space in 1961.
In a speech a year later at Rice University in Houston, Texas, Kennedy, who came to office promising a New Frontier, issued a call to arms to muster support for the ambitious goal.
“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win,” Kennedy said.
“The reason Kennedy decided to go to the moon is because he saw space as the new arena of the Cold War,” said Andrew Chaikin, a space historian and author of “A Man on the Moon,” a comprehensive history about the Apollo program.
Early on in the race into space, the Soviet Union beat America at every turn. They launched Sputnik, the first man-made satellite in 1957, the first man in space, first woman in space and made the first spacewalk. An American astronaut did not even orbit Earth until a year after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
The Apollo 11 moon landing was not only a victory for the United States in its rivalry with the Soviet Union, Chaikin said, people around the world viewed it as one of the greatest of human feats.
“It really and truly impressed the world and it inspired so many people,” Chaikin said.
In the first telephone call to the moon, President Richard Nixon told the Apollo 11 astronauts, “For every American this has to be the proudest day of our lives. For one priceless moment, in the whole history of man, all the people on this earth are truly one.”
Chaikin said the Apollo missions left three legacies: First, they proved what people could accomplish when they work together. Second, the lunar samples the astronauts brought back helped scientists decipher the origins of the universe. And third, they changed people’s perspective about the Earth after seeing it in the blackness of space from 240,000 miles away.
“I’m reminded of the Jim Lovell quote about Earth being the ‘grand oasis in the vastness of space,’” Chaikin said of the astronaut who flew to the moon on Apollo 8 and Apollo 13.
The moon missions, Chaikin said, gave an added boost to the environmental movement on Earth amid growing concerns about air and water pollution. The first Earth Day was in April 1970, 16 months after the first astronauts flew around the moon in Apollo 8 in December 1968, Chaikin noted.
The Apollo program was not popular with many who questioned the value of sending humans to the moon. Critics said the United States had other pressing problems such as racism, poverty, the unpopular war in Vietnam and riots in the cities. With the $25.4 billion price tag — an estimated $120 billion in today’s dollars — many believed the money was better spent solving Earth-based problems.
Protesting the Apollo 11 launching at Cape Kennedy, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said, “We may go on from this day to Mars and to Jupiter and even to the heavens beyond. And as long as racism, poverty, hunger and war prevail on the Earth, we as a civilized nation have failed.”
“The moon landing was a combination of things,” Paul Rubinson, a history professor at Bridgewater State University said.
It brought about a sense of “shared humanity,” he said, in an era of Vietnam War, violence across the globe, and concerns about racial injustice and poverty.
“It reflected a lot of what was right about the United States and its technological prowess, and it reflected a lot of what was wrong about the United States,” Rubinson said.
Interest and support for the Apollo missions dropped by the time of the last mission in 1972. NASA’s budget was cut and the final three planned moon missions were scrapped, Rubinson said.
“The Soviet Union and the United States became closer through détente. The rivalry really wasn’t what it was. It was a bit anticlimactic,” he said.
The view of the space program shifted again in the 1980s in the era of President Ronald Reagan as the rivalry with the Soviet Union was revived. The popular music television network MTV had a spaceman logo, and America began flying space shuttles, Rubinson said.
“In the 1980s, it seems that kids knew more about the space program than kids in the 1970s,” he said. “Now, it is viewed as a triumph. But at the time it happened it was more ambivalent.”
One of those who remembers the moon landing as a kid was Larry Harrington, a former Mansfield and Foxboro resident and town official who met Armstrong and Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders as a business executive in the 1980s and 1990s
“I was 16 and watched it for hours with my grandfather,” Harrington said. “My grandfather told me that he was born when the horse and buggy were the main transportation. And in one lifetime, he saw that and man landing on the moon.
“He told me to just imagine what I would see in my lifetime, and he was so correct. I will never forget watching the landing on the moon and the lessons my grandfather taught me that day.”
In the mid-1990s, Harrington was an executive at Aetna and got to meet Armstrong, who was then an executive at USX Corp., and told him he worked with Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders at Textron in Providence in the late 1980s.
“Neil talked about his life-changing experience as an astronaut, the close partnership with fellow astronauts, the importance of teamwork and the need to rely on each other to execute their roles. I remember Neil talking about the idea of no risk, no reward. He never feared his journey into space,” Harrington said.
Frank Cook, former Attleboro City Council president, remembers watching the moon landing as a teenager in high school, gathered with his family around a black-and-white television.
“It was quite a sense of relief, as well as accomplishment, when Neil Armstrong announced ‘the Eagle has landed,’” Cook said.
Hours later when Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the moon, Cook and others attended a “moon party” at his pastor’s apartment in West Roxbury. Cheers erupted when Armstrong stepped on the moon, Cook said.
Cook said he called Trans World Airline when they offered reservations on future trips to the moon and later received his confirmation letter.
“No price was included and since they did not have a definite date when their service would begin, they encouraged me to get acquainted with their Earth-bound offerings. The long anticipated phone call saying my flight was finally ready sadly ended in 2001 when TWA went out of business,” Cook said.
Sheila McKenna said she was traveling in Europe and staying at a hotel in Oslo, Norway watching with other guests in a small room in the lobby.
“As touchdown occurred one of the hotel patrons turned to me and said, ‘aren’t Americans wonderful?’ My response was a smile. Yes, it was quite an accomplishment,” McKenna said.
While many were skeptics of the value of the moon missions, others like Harrington and Sweet believe the Apollo program was worth the investment.
Sweet cited the creation of the integrated circuit in the Space Age that was the forerunner of the computer chip. The chip fueled the technological revolution we are experiencing today, they said.
The moon program was “well worth it” because the research and development it produced is used to advance commercial development and economic growth, Harrington said.
“Many more benefits than most think, not to mention the imaginations that were challenged and the youth that became engineers as a result. Those engineers continue to change the world,” he said.
In the scientific realm, the 842 pounds of moon rocks and information from scientific equipment astronauts placed on the moon are still providing scientists with new discoveries about the nature of the universe.
One of those scientists is Wheaton College Prof. Geoff Collins, a geologist who was the co-author of a study on moon quakes released in May. It showed the moon is shrinking and is still active with seismic activity.
“Apollo 11 was one of those rare moments of national will where we set our minds to doing something and we did it. Nothing stands in our way of putting humans back on the moon or Mars except the commitment to do it,” Collins said in an email.
“As scientists, we learned a lot from the samples brought back by the Apollo astronauts, and especially from the later missions where the astronauts got to do more science and the missions were designed to spend a lot longer time on the moon,” said Collins, who was born at the end of the Apollo program.
“Apollo helped us learn about the early history of our own planet, and today as we send missions off to more distant worlds we learn even more about how the Earth is unique and the things we share in common with other worlds,” Collins said.
NASA has plans to return to the moon by 2024 with the hope of establishing a sustained human presence on and around it by 2028.
