NORTH ATTLEBORO — One person was seriously injured in an accident involving a moped early Friday night.
The accident was reported about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Elm and Grant streets.
The victim was taken by North Attleboro ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
State police accident reconstruction troopers were investigating the crash along with local police.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was apparently not injured and was taken to the town police station for questioning.
Further information was not available at press time.
