North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — One person was seriously injured in an accident involving a moped early Friday night.

The accident was reported about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Elm and Grant streets.

The victim was taken by North Attleboro ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.

State police accident reconstruction troopers were investigating the crash along with local police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was apparently not injured and was taken to the town police station for questioning.

Further information was not available at press time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.