REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District is not only getting a new superintendent for the coming school year, there will be several other administrative changes as well, including a new high school principal.
Principal John Gould will be leaving the district at the end of the school year, Superintendent Anthony Azar announced Wednesday.
Serving as the principal for the high school beginning July 1 will be one of the school’s assistant principals, Gail DeCecco.
DeCecco began teaching in 2008, working until 2019 as a secondary English teacher, department leader, instructional coach, and administrator in Providence schools.
She holds a bachelor of arts in secondary education in English, a middle school teaching certificate, and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Prior to teaching, she worked in human services where she supported youth and adults with disabilities. DeCecco and her husband for several years were therapeutic foster parents for youngsters with special needs, Azar said.
DeCecco, incidentally, once attended North Rehoboth Elementary School.
“The district thanks Dr. Gould for his five years of service,” Azar said. “We also wish Dr. Gould all the best as he sets out to write another chapter for his next educational endeavor.”
The high school’s other assistant principal, Katelyn Lima, will become assistant principal at Dighton Elementary School after nearly five years in her current position.
She will be replacing Ashley Fullen, who has accepted a position at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton.
Lima previously worked in Taunton for 10 years as a high school special education teacher and a therapist at the elementary level.
She has an advanced graduate study certificate in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University and is completing her doctorate in educational leadership from UMass Lowell.
Also leaving the high school is Career Technical Education Director Diane Rose.
“We extend our gratitude for her work and wish her the best in her new educational experience at Cape Cod Technical High School,” Azar said.
A search is underway to fill the two assistant principal positions and CTE director at the high school, he said.
Azar, who has overseen the school system since 2014, is retiring at the end of June.
Bill Runey, who has been principal of Attleboro High School for a decade, has been hired as superintendent effective July 1.