ATTLEBORO — The zoning board of appeals has granted permits needed to convert another Union Street factory into apartments, marking another big step in the transformation of the city’s downtown.
The board Thursday night approved a plan to renovate 54 Union St. and the connected 12 Dunham St. buildings into 43 apartments.
The renovations are part of the city’s efforts to develop housing near the MBTA commuter rail line.
Both buildings are just across the street from the station.
The aim — as with other developments at 37 Union and Renaissance Station South at Wall and South Main streets — is to attract Boston commuters to live downtown and provide a market for small businesses.
The city’s director of planning and development, Gary Ayrassian, announced the approval shortly after it happened by emailing the news to city officials including Mayor Paul Heroux and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick. They have worked with developers to open Union Street for residential projects.
“Some more good news,” he wrote. “I wanted to let you know that the zoning board granted the special permits tonight for 54 Union Street, paving the way for that development as well….”
Ayrassian said the 54 Union project brings to 233 the number of new apartments in the pipeline for downtown.
Fifty-four apartments were previously approved for what is known as the Foster Building at 37 Union while 136 units were approved for Renaissance Station South.
All are easy walks to the commuter rail station at Union and Mill streets and when built will create a dense residential area next to the railroad, a place that was once a dense industrial area.
Peter A. Manickas of Seekonk owns 54 Union and 12 Dunham, which house the Metal Tile Technology and Plastic Craft companies, respectively.
The building at 54 Union was built in 1908 and once housed the A.S. Ingraham Co., which produced chemicals, paints and varnishes.
The building at 12 Dunham was built in 1931 and has housed Plastic Crafts since that time.
Meanwhile, another industrial structure, Composite Modules at 60 Union, directly across the street from 54 Union, is slated for development into 60 apartments at some point in the future.
That building is owned by GAM Realty, which also owns the Foster Building.
