Brush Fire Attleboro
A patch of woods about one acre in size was scorched by a brush fire Wednesday afternoon at 500 Mendon Road in South Attleboro. Firefighters from North Attleboro and Pawtucket helped put out the fire which was located across the street from Sandcastle Estates.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Area firefighters again fought several brush and mulch fires Thursday as dry and unseasonably warm weather continued and the temperature record for the day melted away.

The weather was downright midsummer-like, with a high temperature of 90 recorded by the Attleboro Water Department from 3 to nearly 5:30 p.m.