ATTLEBORO -- Seven more city employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
Four them are firefighters, the mayor confirmed Tuesday. The others work outside city hall.
Heroux said the four firefighters who tested positive for the virus were "working the same shift at the same fire house" and because of that, he's approving as "injured on duty."
"There is no way to know who brought it into the fire house; that doesn't matter for this purpose. What matters is that there is a reasonable link between all four getting COVID and getting it at work. That's why I will approve these as 'injured on duty'," Heroux said.
The mayor and firefighters have been in a dispute over some firefighters who tested positive and whether they contracted the virus on duty and were eligible for full city benefits.
Several firefighters staged a protest in downtown Attleboro Tuesday night over the issue.
