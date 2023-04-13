Area firefighters again fought several brush and mulch fires Thursday as dry and unseasonably warm weather continued and the temperature record for the day melted away.
The weather was downright midsummer-like, with a high temperature of 90 recorded by the Attleboro Water Department from 3 to nearly 5:30 p.m.
That smashed the record for the date of 80 set in 1945. The last time the thermometer hit 90 was Aug. 25 when it was 91, water department records show.
Thursday’s high goes down in the record books in a five-way tie for fifth warmest April day. The hottest April day was 95 in 2002.
The thermometer reached into the 70s by 10 a.m. and 80s by 11 a.m.
Friday is forecast to be another record-breaker, with highs in the mid-80s. That would easily break a 21-year-old Attleboro record of 79.
For the month so far, just .36 inches of rain has been measured by the water department, and that all fell one day, April 2.
The hot temps and lack of rainfall this month kept firefighters busy with outdoor fires despite much less wind than previous days.
Attleboro firefighters responded to a small brush fire in the area of 198 Steere St. about 1:20 p.m. They knocked down that blaze, estimated at 15,000 square feet, fairly quickly but also handled another one nearby off Virginia Meadows Drive.
The fires were in the area of the Colman Reservation, a nature preserve.
Mansfield firefighters responded to a brush fire in the area of 7 Chessman Road, off Blacom Street in West Mansfield just before noon. The fire ran about 160 square feet and about 30 feet from a building. It was extinguished quickly but crews stayed to wet the area down.
Mansfield firefighters also responded to a small mulch fire at One Mansfield Apartments near the train station Tuesday morning.
There was a mulch fire in front of the Reebok store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets about 3:30 p.m. and one in the parking lot at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store at Patriot Place in Foxboro about 3:45 p.m. Both were put out quickly.
And Seekonk firefighters were called to a shopping plaza for a mulch fire at the entrance put out by bystanders just after 12:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Attleboro firefighters fought two large brush fires requiring help from other fire departments.
A patch of woods about one acre in size was scorched by a brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the area of 500 Mendon Road in South Attleboro.
Firefighters from North Attleboro and Pawtucket helped put out the fire which was located across the street from Sandcastle Estates.
While Tuesday and Wednesday were declared Red Flag Warning days because of high outdoor fire risk, little wind Thursday didn’t lead to such a declaration for a third straight day.
However, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said there will be no outdoor burning allowed in town indefinitely because of the elevated fire danger created by dry ground conditions and low humidity.
MassDEP declared an Open Burning Advisory for Thursday across the state and notified local fire departments that burning permits were not to be issued because air pollution levels were predicted to be elevated.
Due to the expected increase in ozone/smog levels Thursday in southeastern areas of the state, MassDEP had issued an air quality alert for several counties, including Bristol and Norfolk. Such conditions are predicted again Friday.
MassDEP advises that people in sensitive groups such as children and adults with respiratory problems should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
The public is encouraged to help limit emissions and reduce ozone formation by using public transportation, combining errands, carpool, and avoid the use of small gasoline-powered engines such as lawn mowers, trimmers, chain saws, power-washers, air compressors, and leaf blowers.
“With the unusually hot, summery weather occurring this week, EPA and state air quality forecasters predict areas of unhealthy air quality in several areas of New England” Friday, EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said.
The weather has also brought high pollen counts that were unwelcome for those with allergies.
The weather will be changing drastically later Friday as cooler temps move in.
Instead of highs in the 50s and 60s at night, as has been the case a few days this week, Friday night should dip into the 40s.
High temps are forecast Saturday and Sunday only in the 60s.
Rain is predicted Saturday night into Monday, Patriots Day.