The race to succeed Rep. Joseph Kennedy III in Congress got more crowded Tuesday as two more candidates moved toward making their campaigns official.
Jesse Mermell, who was an official in the administration of former Gov. Deval Patrick, said she will launch her candidacy Wednesday, and assistant state Attorney General Dave Cavell has resigned his post and is considering running.
Mermell, 39, a Brookline resident, was a communications official in the Patrick administration and more recently headed the progressive group Alliance for Business Leadership.
A former selectwoman in Brookline, she said she supported moves such as banning plastic bags and allowing bike-sharing facilities.
“I’m running for Congress because the people, places and progress we love are under attack,” Mermell said in a statement. “They and every person in every corner of the 4th Congressional District need a congresswoman who will step up and fight for them, every day. I’ve spent my career stepping up on the fights that matter and have a track record of making bold, progressive ideas a reality.”
Mermell was scheduled to publicly announce her candidacy in Fall River on Wednesday.
Cavell, 35, just resigned as assistant to state Attorney General Maura Healey, and previously worked in the Obama administration as a speechwriter.
The Brookline native also spent time as a 4th grade teacher in the South Bronx in the federal Teach for America program.
Newton City Councilor Becky Walker Grossman was the first to officially enter the race while state Treasurer Deb Goldberg and others are considering joining in.
The rush for Kennedy’s House seat began when he decided to run for U.S. Senate.
His district in the House includes all of the Attleboro area and runs from Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.