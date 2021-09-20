ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has put out a plea for more school crossing guards.
“I am hoping that some people are willing to step up and help improve safety for children who are walking home from school,” he said in a press release Monday.
The mayor went on to say it’s not just Attleboro where there’s a shortage and it’s not just crossing guards, but a number of critical jobs.
“There is a shortage of crossing guards not just in Attleboro but all over the country. It’s the same thing with lifeguards and CDL drivers and many other jobs,” he said. “There are a lot of people who are not seeking work right now.”
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said there are currently three vacancies.
“It’s a safety issue with the kids,” Heagney said.
Because police officers are covering at intersections and crosswalks where there is no guard, that means there are fewer officers on patrol for 1 1/2 hours a guard works each day.
Contact the police chief at kheagney@attleboropolice.org if interested in becoming a crossing guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.