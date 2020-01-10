ATTLEBORO — Nearly twice as many people died of suspected opioid overdoses in Attleboro last year than in 2018, reversing a previous decline, police statistics show.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Thursday he suspects the jump, to 21 deaths last year from 12 in 2018, was due to the synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil being mixed with heroin.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A small quantity of carfentanil can kill hundreds of people, Heagney said.
“It’s an elephant tranquilizer,” he said.
Heroin addicts may not realize the narcotic is mixed with the synthetic opioids and die when they use their typical dosage.
The increase in fatalities surprised Heagney and Anthony Stevens, the department’s crime analyst, since it follows are sharp drop in opioid-related deaths in 2018 from the previous year.
“I didn’t think we expected to see the numbers jump up like they did,” Stevens said.
Thirty-seven percent of all overdoses occurred in public places, such as a car or in the bathrooms of businesses. In 2017, the number was only 26 percent, according to the department.
The number of repeat victims also increased in 2019 with 23 individuals reporting up to four overdose events compared to 15 in 2018.
The 23 individuals accounted for almost a third of all overdoses in the city.
“I think we’re finding that people are reporting it more,” Stevens said.
The crime analyst said he suspects the increase in repeat callers may be from users calling 911 out of fear that the narcotic they took contains a mixture of lethal synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.
When asked if there were any trends in the findings, Stevens said, “The thing we’re not seeing as they are in larger communities is a transient population, per se. It’s not people coming here to push their product.”
Of the 162 overdoses reported in 2019, at least 114 are suspected of being opioid related. Police do not know the exact figure without having lab tests.
Police statistics also show Gen-X overdose victims, or people 35 to 44, overtook millennial ones, those 25 to 34, for the first time last year since the department started tracking the incidents. Gen-Xers accounted for a third of all overdoses while millennials were just under a third.
Also, the fire department and private citizens administered fewer doses of Narcan last year. Narcan, an {span class=”st”}emergency treatment for a known or suspected opioid overdose,{/span} was given in 52 percent of cases in 2018 and only 42 percent last year.
