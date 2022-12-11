ATTLEBORO — In November 2021, the city got a grant of $25,000 from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development to improve its signage downtown.
A company called Stantec was hired to do a study and make recommendations.
ATTLEBORO — In November 2021, the city got a grant of $25,000 from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development to improve its signage downtown.
A company called Stantec was hired to do a study and make recommendations.
That resulted in a 75-page, highly technical report issued in September.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said the Stantec study produced a good “road map” for where the signs should be and what types of signs should be located in certain spots.
But she also said the report is only the first step of the process.
Step two will be a “branding study,” Feerick said.
Branding involves sign design, size and the kind of message the city wants to send to drivers and pedestrians.
But the sign design is a long way off.
She said the mock ups in the study are just a starting point for conversation.
“Attleboro needs more help in finding its voice when it comes to designing the sign,” Feerick said.
And now she’s looking for another grant to pay for that.
The state has a program called One Stop for grants, but applying for a grant through that program could delay funding for up to a year.
Feerick would like to see the sign program begin long before that.
“I would love to start implementation before the end of the next calendar year,” she said, meaning decisions about sign design would be made in 2023.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said it’s possible some of the city’s $9.2 million in surplus cash could be used for the study.
“I would be open to the city using surplus money to doing a city-sponsored grant program,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Friday. “We would need to see if that is possible or if there are laws or ordinances prohibiting that. I don’t see anything wrong using city resources to assist with economic development in the city.”
Last year, Feerick indicated downtown signs were a little chaotic.
“Downtown is currently visually cluttered, with multiple signs in varying stages of disrepair pointing visitors to select assets and amenities,” Feerick said prior to the Stantec study.
And Heroux agreed.
“This is one more initiative we are doing to improve the downtown experience,” Heroux said. “By having uniform signs, it will improve the look of and improve perceptions of city center.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
