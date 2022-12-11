Downtown Attleboro
City officials say more funding will be needed for the design of new signs in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL / sun chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — In November 2021, the city got a grant of $25,000 from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development to improve its signage downtown.

A company called Stantec was hired to do a study and make recommendations.

