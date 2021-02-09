ATTLEBORO — Fundraisers to help the family of an injured Bishop Feehan High School hockey player are being planned around the area.
A raffle of lottery tickets, a golf tournament and a plan to donate ticket sales by a local movie theater are among the ongoing efforts to help A.J. Quetta, a senior who was hurt in a game earlier this month in Springfield. Quetta suffered what his family has called a serious neck injury and remains hospitalized following surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Various groups and individuals have already stepped up to help the family of the North Providence teen pay for his medical care and what family and friends say will be a long period of rehabilitation. They include the Boston Bruins Foundation and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Meanwhile, A.J.’s Army — a group that includes hockey parents, Feehan supporters and family friends — are in the process of organizing a “Rainbow Fundraiser.” Aimed at clubs and sports organizations, the goal is to have the group sell raffle tickets — either in person or virtually — with the winner receiving a book of “Shamrock-themed” state lottery tickets as a prize.
“If we could get 80 organizations to sell 100 tickets, AJ would have $100,000. If we could get 80 organizations to sell 500 each, AJ would get $740,000,” Helena Rafferty, one of the organizers, said in an email.
The plan is to have ticket sales start on Valentine’s Day this Sunday with the drawing on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, to complete the shamrock theme.
Mark Payson, another organizer, said that as for the actual sales, “we will leave to the groups to do what is best. Old school physical tickets (which may be tougher with COVID) or just a text or email saying ‘I’ll take one.’ Also, we are looking to get interest in the cause. So if groups have other ways they want to raise money, go for it.” Those interested can call Payson at 774-501-8011 for specifics.
Also, the Boston Jr. Huskies will be hosting a benefit game against the Bruins Alumni on Feb. 20 at the Canton Ice House in Canton. Admission is $20 per person with proceeds going to AJ’s Army.
And on May 17 at the Cape Club of Sharon & Brook Meadow Country Club, the AJ’s Army Golf Tournament will feature the Patriot Patrick Chung, Bruins legend Ray Bourque, Miracle on Ice Captain Mike Eruzione, Red Sox alumni Curt Schilling, and more. Further details and registration will be posted soon, organizers said.
During the upcoming February school vacation week, Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro will be donating all ticket proceeds from Monday to Thursday to the fund set up to help with the costs of Quetta’s treatment and recovery.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase, said, “By donating proceeds from ticket sales during February school vacation week, we hope to help make the financial burden a little lighter so they can focus on what really matters: A.J.’s recovery.”
