ATTLEBORO — The city has another tool in its downtown revitalization toolbox thanks to the state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council, which has certified part of the center as a “vacant storefront district.”
The designation allows businesses or individuals to apply to the EACC for refundable tax credits under the Economic Development Incentive Program.
A qualified business can receive up to $10,000 in state income tax credits, city Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said.
The program is intended to spur the creation of jobs and help businesses to grow.
“We encourage growth by offering credits to lower taxes in exchange for job creation,” the state EACC website said.
To qualify for the program, a business must locate in a storefront that’s been vacant for more than a year.
In addition, the city must match funds provided by the state.
Up to two businesses per year per district can qualify for the tax break.
“It is hoped that this program will complement our existing efforts by providing an additional incentive to eligible Downtown Business Revitalization Project grantees and (Community Development Block Grant) fund recipients,” Feerick said in an email.
The area certified for the revitalization effort is a census tract in the heart of downtown bisected by the MBTA commuter rail line.
It includes parts of South Main, Wall, County, Union, Park and Mill streets, among others.
The district has a retail vacancy rate of 29 percent and poverty rate of 26 percent, according to a presentation put together by Feerick in applying for the certification.
About 58 percent of the households with children in the district receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and 31 percent speak a language other than English.
Meanwhile, the Downtown Business Revitalization Project aims to create as many as five new businesses in the center.
Seed money for those businesses will be provided by an Urban Agenda Grant in the amount of $50,000 issued by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
The program is competitive and has been underway since June.
It requires entrepreneurs to submit business plans.
The best plans get grants between $5,000 and $20,000.
The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and SCORE, a volunteer group of mentors for business owners, are assisting participants in structuring their business plans.
HarborOne Bank conducted an online business training course for participants in July.
The plans are due in about a week.
Winners will be selected in October by representatives from the city, United Regional Chamber of Commerce, HarborOne, MSBDC and SCORE.
The new businesses are slated to open their doors in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.