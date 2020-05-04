DARTMOUTH — Three more members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation on Monday joined U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III’s call for an independent investigation into an uprising at the Bristol County House of Correction.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and U.S. Reps. William Keating and Kennedy, all Democrats, also sent a letter to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson demanding his office provide full transparency and protections for the rights of the immigrant detainees involved in the incident.
The uprising occurred Friday and spawned conflicting reports over what happened and why.
Jail officials maintain the prisoners, who were being detained for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, refused to be tested for the coronavirus after showing symptoms, and then assaulted Hodgson and other jail personnel before causing over $25,000 damage to the detention center.
Hodgson said during a press conference Saturday he was struck with a chair by a detainee during the disturbance.
An initial 10 prisoners were joined by 16 others and barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and “trashed the entire unit,” jail officials said.
Inmates, lawyers, and immigration advocates, however, claim Hodgson and his deputies assaulted the detainees.
The detainees say they were handled violently, unnecessarily pepper-sprayed, and denied access to counsel after raising concerns about health and safety protections as they were being prepared to be taken for COVID-19 testing.
No jail personnel were injured in the incident, but three detainees were transported to the hospital.
Because of the extensive damage to the wing, inmates have been moved to single cells in the special housing unit pending COVID-19 testing, disciplinary action and criminal charges, jail officials said.
On Saturday, Kennedy demanded every detainee present during the incident be given immediate access to counsel and that any surveillance footage be made public.
“There are conflicting accounts about what occurred, and we believe that there must be a full, independent investigation by an external entity,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Hodgson. “To ensure that such an investigation can occur, we request that you preserve video recordings taken in Unit B that relate to Friday’s events.
“We also write to urge you to allow persons detained at your facility to speak with their attorneys immediately. This includes any detained individuals who were taken to a hospital after Friday’s events. Their attorneys must be permitted to confidentially speak with their clients and check in on their clients’ health and well being.”
The Massachusetts Congressional delegation on April 2 wrote to the sheriffs overseeing each of the Massachusetts facilities, including Bristol County, that detain people on behalf of ICE. The letter urged officials to implement alternatives to detention as much as possible, requested information about COVID-19 testing and their steps to comply with federal guidelines on management of COVID-19, and encouraged them to work to limit facility-to-facility transfers in order to protect the health and safety of detained people, facility personnel, and the general public during the pandemic.
Eleven Bristol County jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus, but no inmates have, officials have said.
Over the past month, Hodgson has said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus but has been criticized by prisoner advocates for his policies.
Also, ICE detainees have been a hot topic across the country because of immigration issues.
