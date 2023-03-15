MANSFIELD — Two more residents have pulled nomination papers for the select board in the May 9 annual town election.
There are now six residents eyeing the seats of longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, who don’t plan to run for re-election.
The latest potential candidates for the three-year terms are Maureen Craven-Doherty and Patrick Westaway McCue.
Previously, Town Moderator Kostas Loukos, Joseph Britt, Mark Corsillo, and Brendan Roche took out papers.
Loukos, who ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission, has returned his papers, as has Britt and Roche.
Roche, a Democrat, has run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections.
Aptowitz is wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his third.
A contest is also in the making for school committee.
For two three-year committee seats, former select board member Steven Schoonveld and incumbent Lauren Scher have taken out papers.
Schoonveld lost a bid for a third term on the select board in the last election and before that took out papers for school committee but withdrew those. Scher has served since 2016.
Jenifer Sellon, the wife of Police Chief Ronald Sellon, previously took out papers for the school board and has returned them.
The other expiring school committee seat is filled by Chairwoman Kiera O’Neil, who said she doesn’t plan to run again. O’Neil has been on the committee since 2011.
And with Loukos setting his sights on the select board, a race for moderator is shaping up as three residents have taken out candidacy papers for that one-year post.
Kimberly Usselman recently took out papers, joining former longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Gregory Penesis, who has returned papers.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
Housing Authority member Kevin Doyle and Lisa Shue Lei Qu have taken out papers for a five-year authority term.
Candidate interest in the election has much to do with several incumbents choosing to hang up their hats or run for other offices.
Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk’s office no later than Tuesday with the signatures of at least 50 registered voters.