NORTH ATTLEBORO — Several residents have taken out nomination papers the past two weeks for the April 4 annual town election.
Town council member Daniel Donovan took out candidacy papers Friday for the council, Pat Dolan of the elections office said. He was appointed to the council in August to fill the seat of JoAnn Cathcart, who resigned.
Also taking out papers for the town council were Michael Thompson, a former selectman who is on the board of public works; Rachel Cady-Welch; Charles Dobre-Badobre, who was a candidate for school committee last April; councilor Andrew Shanahan; John Brady; and Blake Buchanan, Dolan said.
School committee member Sarah Stone has pulled papers for re-election.
Previously taking out papers for town council were school committee member John Costello and council members Mark Gould, Justin Pare, Andrea Slobogan, and John Simmons. Costello has returned his papers.
Marjorie Avarista, Zach Achin, and Aaron Whirl had already taken out nomination papers for school committee. Achin has returned his papers.
For board of public works, incumbent Donald Cerrone had taken out papers.
And for park commission, commissioners John Ruppert and Tom Difiore have already pulled papers.
Up for election are all nine town council seats for two-year terms, two three-year terms on the school committee, two three-year terms on the park commission and single three-year terms on the board of public works and the electric commission.
Other council members whose seats are expiring are Darius Gregory, Kathleen Prescott, and Patrick Reynolds.
On the school committee, besides Stone’s term, the seat of Costello, who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna who had resigned, is expiring.
The office of electric commission member Dale Langille is also up, but no one has taken out papers.
“I am hoping that more candidates will come out, as last year’s town election only had the same amount of candidates as there were seats open, except for School Committee, which had 4 candidates for 2 open seats and we had a 3.7% voter turnout for that election,” Dolan said in an email.
The election will be Tuesday, April 4, with polls open at the high school from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 10 is the final day to take out nomination papers and the deadline to return them for signatures to be certified is Feb. 14. The election office will be open until 5 p.m. that day.
Candidates need the signatures of 25 registered voters to get on the ballot. March 2 is the deadline for a candidate to withdraw or for someone to file an objection to a nomination for town office.
The deadline to register to vote in the April town election is Saturday, March 25 when the election office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can apply for a mail ballot until March 28, and an absentee ballot up until noon on April 3, the day before the election.