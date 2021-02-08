More snow is forecast for Tuesday, though accumulations are predicted to be less than Sunday’s rather significant storm.
Up to 6 inches is forecast for the Attleboro area, with some spots expected to receive only a few inches.
Snow is forecast to begin in the morning and pick up by the afternoon, meteorologists say.
Unlike the weekend storm, it is expected to disrupt the evening commute.
Sunday’s storm, which dumped up to a foot of snow in the area, contributed to numerous accidents but no power failures, as feared.
The Attleboro Water Department reported 8 3/4 inches of snow.
North Attleboro received 9 inches, Foxboro 10 inches, Wrentham 6.9 inches, and Mansfield 5 inches, the National Weather Service in Norton reported. Up to 12 inches was reported in Norfolk and Franklin.
Snowfall from the fast-moving storm was heavy at times — more than an inch an hour in places.
Monday, incidentally, was the anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 which dragged on for two days and dropped 2 to 3 feet of snow in the region.
For commuter rail riders dealing with Tuesday’s storm, service updates are available at www.mbta.com, with winter-related travel information available at mbta.com/winter. Passengers can also stay connected by calling customer service at 617-222-3200 or following @MBTA_CR on Twitter.
Customers are advised to use caution on station platforms and at bus stops, to wear warm clothing and face coverings.
For up-to-date information on state transportation impacts, follow on Twitter: @MassDOT @MBTA @MBTA_CR, and @MassRMV.
A high of 32 and low of 20 is forecast for Tuesday. Similar temps are in the cards for Wednesday.
Thursday night into Friday afternoon another 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible, with a low temp overnight of 12 degrees.
The region is in a weather pattern that is colder than normal for this time of year, with snow here and there, meteorologists say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.