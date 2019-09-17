State officials Monday announced additional aerial spraying for mosquitoes in areas of the state at critical and high risk for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, including several area communities.
The Department of Agricultural Resources is scheduled to conduct a new round of spraying for mosquitoes in Bristol and Plymouth counties beginning Tuesday and continuing for several evenings.
While aerial spraying is weather- and equipment-dependent, above-average evening temperatures this week are likely to permit the application, the state said.
Communities in The Sun Chronicle area that are scheduled to be partially or fully sprayed beginning Tuesday evening include Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth.
Residents are encouraged to visit www.mass.gov/eee for the latest updates on spraying in their communities.
So far this season, Massachusetts has had eight human cases of EEE, one of them fatal. There have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE, including seven horses and a goat. There has been one human case of West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness.
There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 38 at high risk, and 120 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.