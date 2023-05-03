FOXBORO -- More than 2,100 residents have signed a petition to keep the town's traditional Warrior logo as the school board considers replacing the long-standing symbol.
“Compare that to the 324 people who showed up to vote (in the town election this week). It’s an amazing number we have in support of this logo,” said AJ Dooley, the lone person to broach the issue at Tuesday’s school committee meeting.
Dooley said more than 700 Warrior lawn signs have been purchased by residents who support keeping the logo. A Facebook group named “Protect Our Warrior logo” has 245 likes and 288 followers.
“That’s probably about 500 more than school committee members put out on lawns,” he said of signs for the election, which featured no contests. “With my quick math of three people per household, that’s 2,100 people who support being Warriors.”
Dooley also noted he filed an ethics complaint against school committee member Richard Pearson, who was unanimously elected to serve as the board’s chairman for the next year. Dooley argued that Pearson, who is the associate assistant director of the MIAA, which regulates athletics throughout the state, should recuse himself from any vote on the logo.
“The MIAA is involved with athletics that personally, I think, it could help him with his job” if the controversial Warriors logo is replaced in Foxboro, Dooley said.
Passions have run high over the Warrior logo in recent months as the school committee debates replacing it. The board said previously it planned to ask Indigenous leaders to speak about the imagery at a public forum. It did not discuss the issue on Tuesday.
There had been some chatter online questioning whether the school board would bring the issue to a vote during the “other matters” section of its agenda.
Board member Brent Ruter addressed those rumors Tuesday, saying: “Other matters are announcements, reminders without discussion and requests. We aren’t supposed to discuss them and it’s certainly not to vote on them,” he said.