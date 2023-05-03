Warrior logo signs

More than 700 residents have purchased lawn signs to support keeping the Warriors logo.

 Protect our Foxboro Warrior logo

FOXBORO -- More than 2,100 residents have signed a petition to keep the town's traditional Warrior logo as the school board considers replacing the long-standing symbol.

“Compare that to the 324 people who showed up to vote (in the town election this week). It’s an amazing number we have in support of this logo,” said AJ Dooley, the lone person to broach the issue at Tuesday’s school committee meeting.