NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local schools will have more than 240 students involved in summer programs after classes let out for vacation, giving youngsters a chance to make up for learning lost during the pandemic.
Michelle McKeon, assistant superintendent, told school committee members last week that 140 elementary students will be enrolled in reading and language arts programs. That will be along with nearly 100 middle school students in a four-week program, and as yet undetermined number of high school students.
"We looked at students who would benefit from this program,” and then the schools reached out to them to get them enrolled, McKeon said.
She added that the Hockomock YMCA would partner with the schools to provide "wraparound services” for a full-day program that will include lunch.
“It’s going to give a nice boost before we walk back into school in September,” she said.
McKeon also told board members the schools will be using federal pandemic grant money -- some $5 million over the next three years -- to add faculty and counselors, targeting students who need support across all grade levels. And while some money will go to kindergarten chairs for the town’s new all-day kindergarten program, “90 percent will go directly to students.”
The district will also investigate the possibility of hiring a “director of diversity, equity and inclusion” once it sees how similar positions have worked in other towns.
Some board members expressed concerns about insurance and other costs associated with the new positions. Those issues will be taken up at a future meeting.
School board members also praised Superintendent Scott Holcomb for his service to the town. Holcomb will be retiring in August. And David Flynn, business manager for the school department, announced he will be retiring after 22 years this August as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.