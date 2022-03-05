ATTLEBORO -- The intersections of Park, County, North Main and South Main streets buzzed with local support for Ukraine during a peaceful rally Saturday afternoon.
More than 50 people held pro-Ukrainian signs and waved to passing motorists, who honked their horns in solidarity. One woman’s hand-lettered sign read “Slava Ukraini,” which translate, “Glory to Ukraine,” as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has been proclaiming since the country was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24. Other signs read “Stop Putin, Stop War” and “We Are All Ukrainian Now.”
Three dozen people had already arrived by the time the rally began at 1 p.m. They were steadily joined by others until four different areas of the busy intersection were clustered with people.
One man, Andriy Baran of North Attleboro, who is originally from the Ukraine, proudly waved his country’s flag as other members of his immediate family stood nearby. His daughter, Sofiya Baran, was comforted by her friends as tears shone on her face.
“It’s a very emotional time,” Sofiya said.
The Baran family came to the U.S. in 2002 when Sofiya was only four years old and many other family members remain in Zolochiv, which is located six hours west of Kyiv.
“They’re safe, but no one’s at peace when there’s a war,” Sofiya said. “They’re doing good, but we’re just worried for the country.”
As the Baran family was grateful for the show of local support, so too was rally organizer Barbara Clark of Attleboro.
“I’m so proud of my community who really understand the importance of stopping Putin,” Clark said.
But for Clark, who has been involved with protests regarding human rights since the 1970s, Saturday’s rally had a more personal meaning.
In the 1990s, Clark and her husband hosted a 17-year-old Ukrainian exchange student who attended Attleboro High School, and Clark has been steadily keeping in contact with him through emails.
“He was shy, quiet, very intelligent, rather serious,” Clark said. “He loved his family and Ukraine.”
Since the Russian invasion, the former exchange student has been taking shelter with his family in a parking garage in Kyiv. The photos he has sent Clark show him smiling and determined – “not showing any hint of fear,” as Clark described.
“He feels very loved, knowing that here in Attleboro, a group of people is going to stand in support of Ukraine,” Clark said.
The cacophony of honking horns showing their support barely ceased until 2:30 p.m., when the peaceful rally dispersed after local politicians spoke.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, praised the community for their support of the embattled nation.
“What Vladmir Putin is realizing is the Ukrainian people are fighters,” Auchincloss said. “We need to make Putin realize that while wars are simple to start, they are a nightmare to finish.”
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, also encouraged the supporters for making their voices heard, not just for the legislation, but for Ukraine.
“We can be the reason for the Ukrainian people to keep carrying on,” Feeney said.