NORTON -- Fourteen Wheaton students and visitors were trapped for over an hour in an elevator in a new dormitory on the college campus Friday night.
One man had to be taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but was believed to be fine.
"At the last minute we did have one male who passed out in the elevator just as the elevator technician arrived," Fire Capt. Jason Robbins said.
The technician had to come from Boston.
"We didn't have a key," Robbins said. "Typically, we wait if there is no pending emergency."
If there had been an emergency, firefighters would have broken the door open, the captain added.
The incident was called in about 9 p.m., and the elevator passengers were freed about 10:15 p.m.
As for the elevator having so many people on it, Robbins termed it a "good size" elevator.
Attleboro area firefighters ocassionnally respond to elevator emergencies, but usually only one or two people are stranded on them.
The dormitory off Pine Street, Pine Hall, opened this fall. It houses 178 students and has the latest technology and amenities, including being highly energy efficient.
