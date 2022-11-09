Bob Lanpher was working at the poll at North Attleboro High School during Tuesday’s state election, and says it was “busy all day.”
“The line for voters nearly wrapped around the inside of the gym around dinner time,” Lanpher said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
He went on to speculate over what drew the large turnout.
“Was it one of the questions? Or the sheriff race? Or something else?” Lanpher asked. “We had processed a large amount of early votes. Hadn’t really expected this many in person voters.”
So why the big turnout? That question is hard to pin down as it likely was all those reasons and then some, area election officials say.
In North Attleboro, of 22,379 registered voters, 11,030 — roughly half — cast ballots.
The elections office mailed out roughly 5,500 mail ballots and over 3,350 were returned. Also, over 700 cast ballots early in-person.
Attleboro saw 15,456 of the city’s 33,091 registered voters, or 47%, cast ballots. Some 1,056 voted early in-person and there were several thousand mail ballots.
A total of 78,719, or a little over half the nearly 150,000 registered voters in the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities, participated in Tuesday’s election.
Officials expected a heavy turnout at the polls on top of the early voters, most of whom mailed their ballots in.
“I think there is a lot of awareness, interest, and hype nationally to elections just in general, as well as having a Governor’s race on the ballot with no incumbent,” Norfolk Town Clerk Carol Greene said in an email. “I don’t think having the ability to have a ballot mailed, as opposed to actually having to go to the polls hurt things either. Covid changed the face of elections permanently I’m afraid.”
Norfolk had the highest turnout percentage in the area.
A total of 5,331, or nearly 67%, of the town’s 7,784 registered voters cast ballots. The town clerk was hoping for up to a 40% turnout but acknowledged predictions are a challenge with the early voting.
“Great turnout in Norfolk,” Greene said. “It is good to see so many people turn out. Busy but good day.”
In Mansfield, of 18,666 voters, 10,134 voted, about 54.3%.
“I was pleased with the turnout, I thought there might be light traffic throughout the day at the polls because of the volume of vote-by-mail ballot requests and in person early voters but instead we had a heavy stream of voters throughout the day,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said in an email.
“There were some problems with the folds of the early voting ballots jamming the tabulators, but any ballots not accepted by the tabulator were hand counted when the polls closed,” Staples added. “Poll workers and Town Clerk staff did a great job handling voter issues and the volume of voters at the polls.”
In Norton, of 14,021 registered voters, 7,209, or about half, voted. Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst had predicted a high turnout.
Foxboro saw 7,935, or slightly over 60% of 13,152 voters, cast ballots.
Town Clerk Bob Cutler said lines in some precincts stretched outside the Ahern Middle School gym around suppertime.
Wrentham gave ballots to 5,950 of its 9,664 voters, a 61.6% clip. Town Clerk Cindy Thompson had expected about 70%.
Plainville saw 4,106, or 56.4% of its 7,274 voters, participate. Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush had anticipated up to 65% of voters by the time polls closed.
A total of 6,214 of 11,382 voters in Seekonk cast votes.
In Rehoboth, 5,354, or 52.6% of the town’s 10,172 registered voters, filled out ballots, but there was a high interest in a local ballot question regarding a tax increase.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall had said she was hoping for 75% voter participation, noting turnout was 60% in the 2018 mid-term election.
Voters rejected the tax hike, which would have been done through the state levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 and covered the town’s share of the new $300 million Bristol-Plymouth Technical High School. B-P High is where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.