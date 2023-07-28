ATTLEBORO — More thunderstorms are expected Saturday, one day after residents woke up to felled trees and utility lines that knocked out power to over 1,000 customers in the city.
There were still 291 without power about 6 a.m. Friday but National Grid had electricity restored to all customers by 10 a.m.
“We were hit hard,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The chief said there were reports of a microburst in the city around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that blew down trees on Park and Steere streets and Berwick Road.
Police details were sent to each location while National Grid made repairs.
The National Weather Service in Norton also reported trees and power lines down on Mechanic Street in Attleboro and on Kelley Boulevard and Route 1 in North Attleboro.
There was also a large tree that knocked down wires on Lindsey Street in the area of Bungay Road and Arrowhead Circle in North Attleboro.
Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said area winds were estimated on radar at up to 50 to 60 mph.
“We can confirm there was significant damage,” Smith said.
There was “straight-line wind damage” in areas east of Interstate 95, Smith said, adding that the wind blew in one direction.
Straight line wind damage, Smith said, is “one in the same” as a microburst and a macroburst.
Straight-line winds are a downdraft of colder air during a thunderstorm that rolls out, causing winds to increase dramatically, according to the weather service.
There was also a tree down on Reservoir Street near Thornton Road in Mansfield and large branches down on Danforth Street near Route 44 in Rehoboth and on Reservoir Street in Norton. Wires were reported down on North Highland Road in Norton.
Area fire officials reported no major problems as a result of the storm.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded less than a quarter of an inch of rain.
A heat advisory was still in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.
While the storm was fierce in the Attleboro area, it struck hardest in the central and western parts of the state, according to the weather service.
But Round 2 is expected to come around 2 p.m. Saturday when showers and thunderstorms are likely.
High temps near 89 degrees with rainfall between a quarter and half an inch are possible.
A break in the heat and humidity is predicted for Sunday. A slight chance of showers was forecast in the afternoon but it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.