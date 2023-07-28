wrentham downpour
A thunderstorm hits Wrentham center Thursday evening.

 MARTIN GAVIN/for The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — More thunderstorms are expected Saturday, one day after residents woke up to felled trees and utility lines that knocked out power to over 1,000 customers in the city.

There were still 291 without power about 6 a.m. Friday but National Grid had electricity restored to all customers by 10 a.m.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.