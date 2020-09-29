ATTLEBORO — The school department reported an additional seven coronavirus cases among students for the week ending Sept. 25.
That, coupled with the increasing number of cases reported in the city last week, could impact the hybrid learning model currently being used by the schools. It features both in-person and remote learning.
In each of the previous two weeks there were three cases, bringing the total number of student cases to 13, according to the “APS Weekly COVID Report” issued on Monday.
Exposure to the virus was determined to be from an external source, or outside the school day, in each case.
No staff members have been infected, although two have been exposed over those three weeks.
In the latest week there were 26 close contacts with 14 being within the school day and 12 being outside the school day.
The total of close contacts for those students determined to have the virus is now at 77, with 43 close student contacts within the school day and 34 outside the school day.
Close contacts are required to quarantine themselves.
Last week, the city as a whole registered an average daily case count of 7.6 per 100,000 population over a 14-day period, which means it’s edging toward what the state considers the most dangerous rate of the disease, the “red” zone. It means an average of more than 8 cases per day per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
If the city reaches that number, it could prompt a change in the school system’s current hybrid learning system.
But even if the city exceeds the threshold of eight on Wednesday, the day the state issues its weekly updates, it would not result in an immediate change in the current system, Superintendent David Sawyer said in a written statement posted on the school department’s website on Monday.
“The (state’s) commissioner (of education) has recommended to school committees that any decisions about changing instructional models should be based on at least three weeks of data and consider other key metrics, such as the positivity rate, conditions in surrounding communities, and most importantly, trends in the number of cases in the schools,” Sawyer wrote.
However, he plans to form a recommendation to be presented at the school committee meeting on Monday.
“In evaluating the data we will consider the safety of students and staff, the impact on families, and of course student learning,” he said.
