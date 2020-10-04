TAUNTON -- Registered nurses and healthcare professionals at Morton Hospital recently voted to ratify a new contract with owner Steward Health Care.
The pact will improve patient care and working conditions at the hospital while also valuing nurses for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The 370 employees voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement covering the period Jan. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2021.
Morton nurses and healthcare professionals will receive wage increases, pension enhancements, and new workplace rights and protections.
The agreement follows eight months of bargaining including the aid of a federal mediator, and nurses near unanimously voting earlier this year to authorize a one-day strike to protest staffing levels.
Nurses had filed more than 100 reports in the last year documenting staffing conditions they contend posed a serious threat to the health and safety of patients.
Staffing levels had left nurses caring for too many patients, and/or providing care without appropriate, contractually guaranteed levels of support staff, including nurses aides and secretaries, MNA said.
The new contract says management “shall post and make reasonable efforts to recruit to fill such positions that are necessary to meet the hospital’s contractual obligations."
“We are proud to have negotiated such a strong agreement which will position Morton to attract and keep the nurses and healthcare professionals we need to provide safe, high-quality patient care at all times,” RN Jacqui Fitts, MNA’s elected chair at Morton Hospital, said.
