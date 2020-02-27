TAUNTON — Registered nurses and health care professionals at Morton Hospital have voted overwhelming to authorize a one-day strike to protest staffing levels.
The vote came Wednesday after nurses had filed more than 120 official reports in the last year, documenting staffing conditions that they contend pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The strike authorization was supported by 96 percent of union members but the vote does not mean the strike will take place immediately. It gives the negotiating committee the authorization to call a one-day strike if and when they feel it is necessary.
Once the committee issues its official notice to strike, the hospital will have 10 days to respond. If the strike happens, nurses will be prepared to return to work after the 24-hour period, MNA added.
The union wants staff levels increased in a number of units, including the hospital’s emergency department, medical surgical floors, behavioral health unit and intensive care unit.
Staffing levels have left nurses caring for too many patients, and/or providing care without appropriate, contractually guaranteed levels of support staff, including nurses aides and secretaries, MNA said.
Nurses are scheduled to head back to the negotiating table Friday with management.
The 357 nurses and health care professionals have been in negotiations with Steward Health Care management for a new union contract since Nov. 19, with 10 negotiating sessions held — the last five with a federal mediator.
In addition to staffing levels, the nurses and health care professionals are seeking a wage increase that MNA says will allow the hospital to recruit and retain the staff needed to fill staffing needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.