TAUNTON -- Nurses at Morton Hospital who had voted to strike in the spring during a dragged out labor dispute have just agreed to a new contract.
The hospital serves many residents from area communities, including Norton and Rehoboth.
Nearly 400 registered nurses and health care professionals voted overwhelming Wednesday to ratify a three-year contract with "significant" wage hikes and other enhanced benefits, the Massachusetts Nurses Association that represents staff said in a press release.
The contract, the union contends, "is key to stemming an exodus of staff to higher paying hospitals outside the community, as well as to ensuring the staff’s ability to deliver quality patient care."
Most staff will see across-the-board wage increases totaling 11 percent over the life of the agreement, including 5 percent in 2022. Most senior staff will see a 15% pay hike over the three years.
The agreement calls for higher increases for pharmacists and salary adjustments for social workers who will see pay increase between 17 to 20%. The union maintains that staff has been paid below market rates for years.
"Following months of contentious talks, the agreement came together after the nurses took an equally overwhelming vote to authorize a strike if necessary back on May 11," MNA said.
"This contract is a testament to the unity of our nurses and health professionals, who made it clear to management that we were ready to do whatever it takes, up to and including a strike, to achieve what we needed to recruit and retain the dedicated and talented staff that make this hospital run,” said Jacqui Fitts, RN and chair of the MNA local bargaining unit at Morton. “We are pleased that our administration heeded our concerns and decided to work with us to reach a settlement we all can be proud of.”
Staff also held a rally in April attended by community members, local and state officials and other labor unions who advocated for their cause.
“From the outset, this was a struggle not only for the caregivers at Morton Hospital, but for the community we serve, as they are the ones who suffer when we don’t have the local staff available to deliver the care they need when they need it," said Cheryl Dutra, a registered pharmacist and vice chair of the bargaining unit. “The support of the community at our rally and on other occasions throughout the process was key to our success.”
The hospital is owned by Steward Health Care, the nation's largest physician-owned and led health care network.