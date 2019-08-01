The Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week raised to moderate the risk level for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus in Norton, Rehoboth, Dighton and nine other communities.
The DPH also announced that seven communities in southeastern Massachusetts are now at high risk from EEE, including Easton, which borders Norton and Mansfield.
EEE virus has been found in 92 mosquito samples this year, including some taken in Rehoboth and Easton, and one-third of them are from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people, DPH said. No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected.
“The mosquito surveillance results indicate that the virus has become widespread in an area of Massachusetts that historically sees the most EEE activity,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “We’re raising the risk level because there is more activity than we typically see and it is happening early in the season.”
DPH is working with local communities, local Mosquito Control Projects and other mosquito control experts to coordinate surveillance and discuss appropriate public health response activities.
“We take EEE very seriously and this year we are concerned about the risk,” DPH State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown said. “It is important for residents to know that in communities at high risk for EEE, we strongly encourage rescheduling evening outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”
Area residents are advised to apply insect repellent and wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, eliminate standing water and install/repair screens.
EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. It occurs sporadically in Massachusetts, with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006, and 2010-2012. There were 22 human cases of EEE infection during those two outbreaks. The last human case of EEE in Massachusetts occurred in 2013.
More information, including all West Nile virus- and EEE-positive results, can be found at www.mass.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases or by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.