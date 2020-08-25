NORTH ATTLEBORO — A mosquito sample collected in town has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The sample was collected Aug. 21.
Earlier this year, mosquitoes tested positive in Attleboro and Norton.
West Nile Virus is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illnesses ranging from a mild fever to encephalitis or meningitis, according to the DPH.
Most people who are infected with the virus will have no symptoms. Less than 20 percent will have symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands.
Some may also develop a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back, according to the DPH, and less than 1 percent will develop severe illness.
There is no specific treatment for the virus. People with mild infections usually recover on their own and those with severe infections almost always require hospitalization, according to the DPH.
Health officials recommend scheduling outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and socks, and use a repellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.