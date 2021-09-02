SEEKONK — The town has become the fourth area community to have mosquitoes found with the West Nile Virus this summer.
The state Department of Public Health and the town announced this week that WNV was detected in mosquitoes collected Aug. 26 in Seekonk.
Mosquitoes with the virus have also been found in neighboring Rehoboth, it was announced last week, and in Attleboro and Mansfield earlier in August.
Meanwhile, DPH announced Thursday two new human cases of the virus. Both are men, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s, and both were exposed to it in Middlesex County.
“These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes,” Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said.
DPH announced Wednesday the first human case of WNV was also likely exposed in Middlesex County.
Heavy rain the past several weeks has increased the number of mosquitoes that carry WNV, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks, officials said.
WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes that carry this virus are found throughout the state and are in urban as well as more rural areas.
While the virus can infect all ages, people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk for severe infection.
The risk level for another mosquito-carrying illness, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, remains remote at this time, officials said.
Residents are advised to use mosquito repellent and be aware peak mosquito activity is at dusk and dawn. Long clothing, using and repairing screens and removing standing water are other steps advised.
“Risk from West Nile Virus will continue until the first hard frost,” Cooke said. “As we enjoy the unofficial last weekend of summer and then head back to school and work, it is important for people to remember to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”
DPH will continue surveillance of mosquitoes in the region and advise if risk levels change, officials added.
Information about WNV and reports of current and historical virus activity in Massachusetts can be found at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
