A reporter walked through Capron Park in Attleboro last Tuesday as tropical storm Isaias was barreling up the East Coast of the United States and asked three people if they knew about the primary election for the 4th Congressional District, which is 21 days away.
Each one knew about the storm but puzzled looks were the response to the question about the congressional race.
The sample was small and completely unscientific, but the results were expected.
Two years ago, just 15.1 percent, or 4,411 of Attleboro’s 29,129 registered voters, turned out to decide seven primary races in the Democratic Party and three in the Republican Party.
The biggest percentage of city voters to turn out for a state primary in the last nine primaries was 15.7 percent in 2006, which equaled 3,948 voters.
This year, on Sept. 1, voters will decide three primary races in the Democratic Party and two in the Republican Party.
So it can be said that voters typically breeze through the line at polls in state primary elections here in Attleboro.
Low numbers equal fast voting.
But this time it may even be faster than a breeze. They may blow through like a tropical storm.
There will be two reasons:
People staying home and people staying home.
That sounds like one reason, but it’s really two.
The first represents apathy and the second represents what appears to be a large number of requests for mail-in ballots.
According to the city’s election administrator, Cheryl Perry, 3,573 applications had been received for mail-in ballots from city residents as of Wednesday.
And there are approximately another 800 that have yet to be logged.
Assuming they’re all legitimate, that’s 4,373 mail-in ballots requested, which is just shy of the 4,411 who turned out to vote two years ago.
The 4,373 mail-in requests equal 14 percent (rounded down from 14.24) of the city’s 30,706 registered voters.
In addition, there have been 188 applications for absentee ballots — which is typical.
The average for the nine latest state primaries is 180.
And considering 4,373 is roughly the equivalent of the most recent turnout in a primary election, people working the polls primary day may well be bored to tears.
There’s a real question as to whether anyone at all will darken the doors in the city’s 12 precincts.
But how many of those 4,373 people requesting mail-in ballots will actually vote is unknown.
However, if they follow the pattern of absentee ballot voters, not all will.
In the 2018 state primary, only 78 percent (rounded up from 77.82) of those who requested an absentee ballot used it.
Of the nine state primary elections for which records are available, the average is 82 percent (rounded up from 81.85).
So even the absentees who need a legitimate excuse to vote absentee lose interest.
Bradford Bishop, assistant professor of political science at Wheaton College in Norton who specializes in campaigns and elections says the fact primary turnouts are low locally is not surprising.
Turnout at primary elections tends to be low everywhere.
“Turnout in primaries has been very low nationwide for a long time,” he said in emailed comments. “For U.S. House elections, turnout is particularly low, with rates below what we observe for presidential, gubernatorial, and U.S. Senate elections. Nationwide, turnout was just under 20 percent for U.S. House primaries in 2018. Massachusetts voters turn out at a higher rate, about 22 percent.”
In addition, a low turnout in Attleboro or District 4 in general in the past would not be unexpected with little serious competition against the current incumbent Joseph Kennedy III, he said.
In fact, Bishop speculates that Kennedy, who’s challenging Democratic incumbent Edward Markey for a Senate seat, could well drive a bigger turnout because of that race rather than the 11-candidate two-party race for his seat.
“The most likely impetus for higher turnout will come from the Kennedy-Markey race, which has been well covered in the news media,” Bishop said. “In addition, as Kennedy is well known locally, turnout may be higher in Attleboro than we would otherwise expect.”
In contrast, the nine Democrats running to replace Kennedy will not likely inspire an enthusiastic turnout except for those dedicated to a particular candidate.
The imposing number of candidates could keep some people home.
“With nine candidates competing for the (District 4) nomination (and virtually assured victory in the general election), there could be a fair amount of rolloff from voters who don’t know any of the competitors for the U.S. House seat,” Bishop said.
And for those that do vote, their knowledge of all candidates is likely to be limited.
“With nine candidates competing for the nomination, there’s no way that the average voter has enough information to distinguish between the candidates,” he said. “In most cases, voters will know a few things about one or two of these candidates at best. Most will probably vote for or against a particular candidate on that basis.”
But getting back to those lolling in the balmy, pre-tropical storm breezes at Capron Park on Tuesday, one was eager to learn about the upcoming election.
“Maybe you could educate us,” she said.
So here goes.
All of the candidates from the Democratic Party are from the north end of the district including an astounding six from Brookline alone.
Another two are from Newton and one is from Wellesley.
Needless to say, the names sparked little recognition here in the middle and southern end of the district.
Unless someone is paying close attention, most are virtually unknown here.
And while Kennedy is from Newton, the same could never be said of him.
Everybody knows Joe, whether in or out of the district.
He’s a Kennedy, a member of the state’s most famous political family.
So on the Democratic Party ballot there are two hotly contested races, one for U.S. Senate between incumbent Markey and challenger Kennedy, and a second between nine Democrats vying to replace Kennedy.
Six of those candidates are from Brookline, and in alphabetical order, they are David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell and Benjamin Sigel.
Two are from Newton, Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman, and one is from Wellesley, Christopher Zannetos.
Voters may well get tired of reading before they get to Zannetos. He is listed last on the ballot, which is printed in alphabetical order.
On the Republican side, Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton are fighting for the chance to take on the Democratic candidate which, as Bishop alluded to, is likely to be a lost cause.
Republicans vying for a chance to run for U.S. Senate in November are Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont and Kevin O’Connor of Dover.
All the candidates have websites and voters can go there to learn more about them.
Meanwhile, in Attleboro’s Precinct 3B there’s a contest to replace retiring state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Democratic candidates are Patrick Steven Reynolds and Adam J. Scanlon of North Attleboro.
On the Republican side, D. Michael Lennox of North Attleboro is running unopposed.
Aug. 22 is the last day to register to vote in the Sept. 1 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.