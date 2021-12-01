BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he will not seek a third term next year, an announcement that was followed by expressions of support for the Republican from most area lawmakers but criticism from some conservatives over the job he's done.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also said she would not seek another term in office.
“After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek re-election in 2022,” they said in a news release. “This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We love the work, and we especially respect and admire the people of this wonderful Commonwealth.”
But they said the next year needs to be about pulling out of problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and not about politics.
“We want to focus on recovery, not on the grudge matches political campaigns can devolve into,” they said.
They touted their bipartisanship over the last seven years which they hope will help them in their eighth year.
“That bipartisan approach, where we listen as much as we talk, where we focus our energies on finding areas of agreement and not disagreement, and where we avoid the public sniping and grandstanding that defines much of our political discourse, allow(ed) us to make meaningful progress on many important issues,” they said.
Baker called the announcement “a very complicated and difficult decision” at an afternoon press conference with Polito.
“We both love the work. We love the people and we love the experience that comes with this, and the opportunity to help communities and to help people build bigger and stronger possibilities," Baker told reporters at the Statehouse.
“My whole idea of running with the governor was to come into office with the governor, to serve as a team with the governor, and to finish with the governor,” Polito said.
The reaction among local lawmakers, all Democrats, was mild -- except for one. State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, who was sharply critical of Baker.
“The past several years have been particularly difficult on the greater Attleboro area under the Baker administration, with increasing housing costs, unreliable local commuter rail service, Baker’s refusal to establish a local Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site and sky-high COVID-19 (coronavirus) deaths per capita compared to our New England neighbors,” she said. “I look forward to better leadership and vision in the corner office, delivering real results that advance justice, equity, and opportunity for all Bay Staters."
By contrast state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, had some kind words for the now lame-duck governor.
“Governor Baker’s administration offered some commendable solutions to some very challenging issues over the past year and a half,” he said. “We thank him for his service to the Commonwealth.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, echoed Hawkins.
“I want to thank Governor Baker for his service to the Commonwealth,” he said. “I will continue to collaborate with the administration on delivering crucial funds and resources to our community as we have this past year.”
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he didn’t always agree with Baker but said he knew Baker was committed to helping the state.
“Despite the policy differences I may have with the governor from time to time, I have never questioned his commitment to the Commonwealth and deeply appreciate his service throughout incredibly challenging times,” Feeney said.
With the exception of Rausch, Democrats seemed sorrier to see Baker go than the state Republican Party. Many of its more conservative members support the views of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Republican and former state representative Geoff Diehl of Whitman for governor.
“We're turning a new page here in Massachusetts," Jim Lyons, Massachusetts Republican Party chairman, said Wednesday. “Our party remains committed to the America-First agenda advocated by President Donald J. Trump and it's clear to me that Charlie Baker was shaken by President Trump's endorsement of another Republican candidate in Geoff Diehl."
Baker refused to endorse Trump for president last year.
Lyons said the party is more in line with values expressed by Trump.
"Our party remains committed to the strong conservative values of freedom, individual liberty and personal responsibility," he said.
Some who posted reactions on the Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page were also not sorry to see Baker announce his departure.
Jay Tatro opined that Baker wouldn't get the Republican nomination with the party’s push to the right.
“He's a turncoat traitor,” Tatro said. “Sad to see his fall. But oh well.”
Adolfo Piastrellini expressed joy at Baker’s decision.
“Good, let someone competent in,” he posted. “Hopeful for a good and real GOP candidate.”
Andrea Henderson, who could be a Democrat or a Republican, said, “Thank the lawd!!!”
And Bill Reardon said “buh bye, Tall Deval.”
Reardon was referring to critics of Baker who compared him to his predecessor, Democrat Deval Patrick, who was much shorter than Baker but sometimes had similar policies.
A number of Democrats have already announced their candidacies for governor, including Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, and former state Sen. Ben Downing of Pittsfield.
Attorney General Maura Healey has yet to say if she will run for the top political office in the state but many political watchers believe it's only a matter of time.
Diehl has already announced his candidacy. He remains popular with the conservative base of the state GOP.
Baker, who served in the administrations of former fellow Republican Govs. William Weld and Paul Cellucci, first ran for governor in 2010 and lost to the incumbent, Deval Patrick.
Four years later, Baker ran again, defeating former Democratic Attorney General Martha Coakley. In his second run for governor in 2018, Baker easily defeated Democrat Jay Gonzalez.
