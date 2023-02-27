Many Attleboro area school systems called off school Tuesday because of the snowstorm that was forecast to barrel through the region.
Attleboro and North Attleboro called off school Monday night, as did Mansfield, Norton and Seekonk. Foxboro delayed opening for two hours.
Bristol Agricultural High School in Dighton, Norfolk Agricultural High School in Walpole, and Bristol-Plymouth Technical School in Taunton also canceled school along with Foxboro Regional Charter School.
Two-hour delays were announced for Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin and Franklin schools.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro announced Tuesday would be a remote learning day.
Classes had just resumed Monday after last week’s February vacation break.
While the storm was predicted to be moderate in size — with 4 to 7 inches in the area and the heaviest snowfall was anticipated overnight into the early morning hours — road crews were expected to be busy throughout the day clearing roadways.
Winter parking bans
Police reminded residents and others about winter parking bans and emergencies.
Attleboro police tweeted out a reminder Monday morning for residents to not park on the side of the roads.
“Please keep the streets clear so the snow plows can safely clear the streets,” police said.
Mansfield police said there will be a town-wide emergency parking ban in effect from midnight until 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow plows to clear town streets.
Anyone parking on the roads during the ban will be at risk of getting a ticket or having their vehicle towed at their expense, police warned.
North Attleboro has a winter ban against overnight parking until April 1.
Seekonk instituted a parking ban from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Municipal buildings
North Attleboro Town Hall as well as the town’s library, senior center and animal shelter were to be closed Tuesday.
A lot of town business can be done online, Town Manager Michael Borg pointed out. “The timing of this particular storm makes it real difficult,” Borg said.
The North Attleboro Electric Department was expecting a two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday night meetings, including the board of health, were also cancelled.
Trash
As of Monday night, trash was not being delayed in Attleboro or North Attleboro.
Courts
Area courthouses were scheduled to be open Tuesday but 90 minutes later than usual.
Courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton will open at 10:30 a.m. in the interest of the safety of the public and the staff at the courthouses, according to the state Trial Court.
Anyone with first-day jury duty will not have to report, the court said.
Courts in Worcester County and in the western part of the state, which was supposed to see more snow, will be closed.
Food pantry delay
The Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro pushed its food distribution for seniors from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the storm. The pantry, located in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church at 11 Sanford St., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
RMV delays/cancellations
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Attleboro was scheduled to have a delayed opening at 11 a.m., and road tests scheduled prior to 11 a.m. were cancelled.
MassDOT was advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Tuesday as snow in most areas will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility.
“Current forecasts indicate most of Massachusetts will have snow and low visibility...which will create difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday morning commute,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “The public is urged to plan ahead, allow for extra time, plan to travel at reduced speeds, and anticipate slippery conditions, especially on secondary roads and local streets.”
The MBTA advised customers to check bus, train, and other schedules in case weather conditions impact service: www.mbta.com.
Gov. Maura Healey ordered non-emergency executive branch state employees to not report to their workplaces Tuesday.