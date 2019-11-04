ATTLEBORO — George Boler got some unexpected good news recently when he was informed the balance on an $1,800 ambulance fee was being waived.
Boler had paid about $300 toward the bill, which he assumed when his adult daughter had a seizure at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket three years ago and couldn’t afford to pay.
The father said he thought her health insurance, which she gets through the state from MassHealth, would pay for it, and was shocked that a short trip to the hospital cost so much.
But, after a story about unexpected ambulance bills featuring Boler ran in The Sun Chronicle in September, MassHealth contacted him.
He said he was told the charge was a mistake.
Now he has received a letter from the Pawtucket Fire Department saying the remaining $1,500 of the bill has been waived.
“MassHealth said it was a mistake and they should have paid for it from the beginning,” he said.
Boler said the turn of events is a big relief to him and his daughter because they could not afford the bill and were only paying about $20 per month toward it.
His daughter relies on disability from Social Security so George Boler had agreed to pay the bill a little at a time.
Another man with an unexpected ambulance charge who was featured in The Sun Chronicle article ended up getting a waiver from the town of North Attleboro after its fire department charged him $2,100.
