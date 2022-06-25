MANSFIELD -- A mother and her four children were displaced Saturday when an electrical issue sparked a fire in the attic of their Eddy Street home.
The family was outside of the 2 ½-story house at 17 Eddy St. when firefighters arrived after receiving a 911 call from the home shortly after 10:40 a.m., Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The call was for the smell of smoke coming from the attic and when the first fire engine arrived “the attic was fully engulfed in flames,” Desrosiers said.
The fire, which was fueled by a large number of items stored in the attic, was knocked down in about 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported, Desrosiers said.
American Red Cross workers arrived to assist the mother and her four children ages 11, 12, 13 and 18.
An electrical issue on the second floor sparked the fire in the attic but the exact cause remains under investigation, according to the fire chief.
The blaze was contained to the attic of the older home but there was smoke and water damage to the remainder of the dwelling which may be a “total loss,” Desrosiers said.
The house was built in 1900 and is assessed at $412,900, according to the town assessor’s data.
Eddy Street runs between Branch and East streets.
Firefighters were at the scene for about four hours for overhauling operations and to investigate the cause of the blaze, Desrosiers said.
Saturday’s heat and humidity meant firefighters were regularly rotated, he said.
Local firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Foxboro, Norton Attleboro and Plainville and Easton firefighters covered fire headquarters.
Mansfield Emergency Management Agency workers responded to the scene.
During the time firefighters were at the scene, Desrosiers said, there were four medical emergencies which were handled by mutual aid rescue crews.